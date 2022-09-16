Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
'Next Level Insulting': The Wife of Celsius Network's CEO Is Selling T-Shirts That Say 'Unbankrupt Yourself' in Reference the Now-Bankrupt Crypto Company's Slogan

Celsius' slogan was "unbank yourself," and the new T-shirts are not playing well on Twitter.

Celsius Network told customers to "Unbank Yourself" — then went bankrupt, leaving users' deposits in the lurch — and now Krissy Machinsky, the wife of Celsius CEO and founder Alex Mashinsky, is selling T-shirts that say "Unbankrupt Yourself."

Actor Ben McKenzie, who played Ryan Atwood on "The O.C." (and now a cryptocurrency critic and soon-to-be co-author on an investigative book), pointed out the T-shirts on Twitter.

The shirts are sold on the e-commerce site usastrong.IO, which Krissy Mashinsky founded.

It's unclear when the T-shirt went up for sale, or where the proceeds will go, but the company tweeted about at least one version of it (it comes in black, white, and gray) on September 7.

It also is unclear who manufactures the product, as the e-commerce site sells from a host of merchants.

However, the usastrong.IO account did quote McKenzie's tweet and said: "Thank you for promoting the tshirt. We have been able to increase TShirt production in Texas and add additional jobs because of your press."

Mashinsky has a history of defending the company (and herself) on Twitter.

Celsius had a wild ride. It offered a very desirable, high APY for users to store their crypto. But it was a "Ponzi scheme" according to one lawsuit, and paused user withdrawals in June and filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in July. Customers are also unlikely to get their money back.

People have said they lost retirement savings, financial livelihoods, and mental well-being because of the freeze, per CNBC.

This T-shirt was "pouring salt in the wound," one Reddit user wrote.

"If this was from anyone else but Krissy I may appreciate it," they wrote. "From her position [it] is next level insulting," they said.

The shirt was roasted on Twitter.

A crypto influencer and founder, Simon Dixon, referenced the T-shirts, and Mashinsky quote-tweeted, asking if the person had ever met him and why she was being brought into the situation.

Mashinsky founded usastrong.IO in 2020, according to Linkedin.

The company did not respond to Entrepreneur's request for comment. Krissy Mashinsky did not respond to DMs on Instagram and LinkedIn.

"We are all united in the efforts to Unbankrupt Ourselves," the T-shirt's product description says.

