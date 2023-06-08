After Being Told They Could Work From Home Forever, Employees Made Major Life Changes. Then, a New CEO Ordered Them Back to the Office. Farmers Group CEO Raul Vargas is facing backlash for the change, but he says being in the office brings more "collaboration" and "innovation."

By Amanda Breen

RossHelen | Getty Images

Last year, California-based insurer Farmers Group informed employees they could work remotely on a permanent basis, and many planned accordingly, selling their cars or moving to other states.

But the company's new CEO has other plans: Raul Vargas told employees last month that he'd require the majority of Farmers staff to work in the office three days a week to further "collaboration, creativity and innovation" — and outrage ensued, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Related: Martha Stewart Is on a 'Rampage' to End Remote Work | Entrepreneur

The shift from in-office models amid the pandemic revealed that many Americans value the ability to work from home: In fact, nearly half of 1,700 employees surveyed by SHRM Research last year said they'd "definitely" look for a remote position in their next role.

Farmers Group's shift will impact roughly 60% of the company's 22,000 U.S. workers, who took to the company's internal social-media platform to express their discontent with more than 2,000 comments featuring abundant crying and angry emojis, per the WSJ.

"I was hired as a remote worker and was promised that was the company culture moving forward," a worker who specializes in medical claims posted. "This is seemingly a power move that is frankly disgusting."

Another employee in the claims division said they'd sold their home and relocated closer to their grandchildren — a "huge financial decision based on a lie."

A spokesperson for Farmers told the WSJ that employees will have until September to make necessary arrangements.

Related: Author Malcolm Gladwell Slams Remote Workers: 'You're Just Sitting in Your Pajamas'

So far, Vargas' response to the fury has been blunt. Employees told the outlet they received an email that said: "We read all your comments. We understand and we appreciate them. But we're still moving forward."

Wavy Line
Amanda Breen

Entrepreneur Staff

Features Writer

Amanda Breen is a features writer at Entrepreneur.com. She is a graduate of Barnard College and received an MFA in writing at Columbia University, where she was a news fellow for the School of the Arts.

Editor's Pick

A Father Decided to Change When He Was in Prison on His Son's Birthday. Now His Nonprofit Helps Formerly Incarcerated Applicants Land 6-Figure Jobs.
Lock
A Teen Turned His Roblox Side Hustle Into a Multimillion-Dollar Company — Now He's Working With Karlie Kloss and Elton John
Lock
3 Mundane Tasks You Should Automate to Save Your Brain for the Big Stuff
6 Things to Consider When Getting Out of a Franchise Agreement
Lock
The Next Time Someone Intimidates You, Here's What You Should Do
5 Ways to Manage Your Mental Health and Regulate Your Nervous System for Sustainable Success

Related Topics

News and Trends Remote Workers Hybrid Model

Most Popular

See all
Chevron Right
Business News

Daymond John Slams 'Shark Tank' Contestants With Restraining Order: 'It Is Unfortunate That It Has Come to This'

Bubba's Q boneless ribs first appeared on Season 5 of the hit ABC show.

By Emily Rella
Business News

'I've Got the Bug for Business': See All of Mark Wahlberg's Entrepreneurial Endeavors, From Marky Mark and the Funky Bunch to Wahlburgers

Mark Wahlberg owns businesses in several categories, including entertainment production, apparel, fitness, and nutrition.

By Sam Silverman
Business News

'I Am Just Floored': Woman Discovers She Won $1 Million Lottery Prize While Checking Her Email at Work

Initially, she thought the email was a scam, but went to lottery headquarters and walked away with a six-figure check after taxes.

By Madeline Garfinkle
Business News

South Park Creators Spent 'Infinity Dollars' Renovating Iconic Colorado Restaurant, Set to Reopen Soon

Casa Bonita, a long-time favorite of South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone, went bankrupt during the pandemic. The duo purchased and painstakingly renovated the Mexican spot "like a piece of art," Stone said.

By Madeline Garfinkle
Living

Nurture Dad's Green Thumb This Father's Day

Save 66% on the top plant ID app.

By Entrepreneur Store
Leadership

How to Identify and Handle Toxic Business Leadership

Toxic business leaders are the danger of modern corporate life. Unfortunately, they may hide behind good reputations. Let's discuss four signs of toxic leadership and strategies to deal with it.

By Dana Kachan