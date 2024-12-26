According to Downdetector, it appears that ChatGPT is down for most users in a mass outage. As of press time, more than 15,000 users have reported issues with the chatbot.

Does OpenAI Know ChatGPT Is Down?

OpenAI acknowledged that ChatGPT was not working on Thursday, with its latest update on December 26, 2024, at 12:06 p.m. PST saying, "We are continuing to work on a fix for this issue."

The popular chatbot began glitching Thursday afternoon. At 11 a.m. PST, the company wrote: "We are currently experiencing an issue with high error rates on ChatGPT, the API, and Sora. We are currently investigating and will post an update as soon as we are able."

Less than 20 minutes later, at 11:18 a.m. PST, the company followed up that the issue was caused by "an upstream provider and we are currently monitoring," the company wrote.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.