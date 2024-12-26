'High Error Rates': ChatGPT Is Down, Tens of Thousands of Users Affected in Mass Outage. Here's What We Know. OpenAI has identified the issue, and they are "currently monitoring," the company said.

By Erin Davis

According to Downdetector, it appears that ChatGPT is down for most users in a mass outage. As of press time, more than 15,000 users have reported issues with the chatbot.

Does OpenAI Know ChatGPT Is Down?

OpenAI acknowledged that ChatGPT was not working on Thursday, with its latest update on December 26, 2024, at 12:06 p.m. PST saying, "We are continuing to work on a fix for this issue."

Related: OpenAI Just Released Its Text-to-Video Generator, Sora. Here's How the New AI Could Impact Small Businesses and Creators.

The popular chatbot began glitching Thursday afternoon. At 11 a.m. PST, the company wrote: "We are currently experiencing an issue with high error rates on ChatGPT, the API, and Sora. We are currently investigating and will post an update as soon as we are able."

Less than 20 minutes later, at 11:18 a.m. PST, the company followed up that the issue was caused by "an upstream provider and we are currently monitoring," the company wrote.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Erin Davis

Entrepreneur Staff

Freelance Writer

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Business News

'How Much Money Do You Need?' Dave Portnoy and a One Bite Review Saved a Baltimore Pizza Shop

Dave Portnoy's donation of $60,000 turned the final days of the TinyBrickOven restaurant into a brand new chapter.

By Sherin Shibu
By Erin Davis
Living

How to Reinvent Yourself and Live the Wealthy, Purposeful Life That's 'Literally a Few Clicks Away,' According to an Award-Winning Business Professor

Suzy Welch, professor at NYU's Stern School of Business, reveals her proven methods for success.

By Amanda Breen
Innovation

Why Most Corporate Innovation Programs Fail — and How to Fix Them

In this article, I explain why corporate employees don't act like intrapreneurs and share eight ways to unlock their potential.

By Dima Maslennikov
Business Ideas

63 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By Eve Gumpel
Business News

'High Error Rates': ChatGPT Is Down, Tens of Thousands of Users Affected in Mass Outage. Here's What We Know.

OpenAI has identified the issue, and they are "currently monitoring," the company said.

By Erin Davis