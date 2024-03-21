Do you prefer pizza over chicken or pizza topped with chicken?

Two global fast-food chains known for their chicken have recently started to experiment...with pizza.

Both Chick-fil-A and KFC have introduced pizza options at select locations.

Starting this week, Chick-fil-A began offering five new pizza options at a location in College Park, Maryland, including a pizza topped with chicken nuggets and sauce, and a "Buff-lo" ranch pizza with sliced nuggets.

KFC, meanwhile, revealed a fried chicken pizza in February for the first time in the U.S. that contains no bread — just two pieces of fried chicken with marinara, mozzarella, and pepperoni.

KFC's pizzas, which the chicken chain calls "Chizzas" (pronounced "cheet-za") arrived on a broader scale in the U.S. on Feb. 26. KFC first introduced it in the Phillippines in 2015 before rolling it out to other countries.

The Chick-fil-A pizzas are exclusively available at the company's Maryland test restaurant, called Little Blue Menu, alongside a pepperoni pizza round, which is the company's take on a calzone.

A 2023 ranking from QSR magazine placed Chick-fil-A and KFC as the first and second top fast-food chicken chains in America.

Feedback on the pies has been mixed, with some customers on the side of the restaurants staying in their lane and others praising the new offerings. Some customers were hoping for cheaper prices.

People are really out here buying "chizza" as if KFC isn't charging them nine dollars for chicken parm — Ricky Stanicky (@CP316__) March 16, 2024

