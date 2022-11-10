Couple Celebrating Anniversary Finds 1.90-Carat Brown Diamond. But How Much Is It Actually Worth?
Jessica and Seth Erickson of Chatfield, Minnesota learned how to properly sift for treasure that morning — then discovered the gem an hour later.
A couple taking a road trip for their 10th anniversary unearthed some sparkle at Crater of Diamonds State Park in Arkansas.
Jessica and Seth Erickson of Chatfield, Minnesota found a brown diamond at the park on Friday, November 4, according to a news release from Arkansas State Parks.
Per the report, the Ericksons spent the morning digging in the dirt, even learning how to properly wet sift from the park's regular visitors. When Seth glimpsed a glinting gem in the bottom of his screen after roughly an hour of sifting, he knew it was a diamond immediately. The brown stone clocked in at 1.90 carats.
Craters of Diamonds is a 37-acre field on the eroded surface of a volcanic crater. It's one of the only places in the world where the public can hunt for genuine diamonds in their original source — and keep them and any other rocks, minerals or gemstones they happen to find.
But how much is the couple's iced-tea-colored gem actually worth? It depends on the gem's exact specifications. But this 1.91-carat brown oval from Blue Nile (SI2 clarity) comes in at just under $5,000, while a white rock with comparable stats is nearly $17,000.
In 2022 alone, 581 diamonds have been registered at Crater of Diamonds State Park. And many of the lucky finders name their treasure: The Ericksons dubbed theirs "HIMO," the initials of each of their children.
