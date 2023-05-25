The popular flavor has been on (and sometimes off) menus for the last five years.

It's the end of an era for cherry lovers everywhere.

A viral TikTok revealed that the fan-favorite cherry dip at beloved chain Dairy Queen is being discontinued — and, unfortunately for fans, DQ has confirmed the news.

The clip, which has been viewed over 3.9 million times, was posted by an employee named Miranda at a Shelby Township, Missouri, location of the ice cream chain.

"Unfortunately today I have some bad news and I know a lot of people are going to be upset about this," she said. "I don't know when or if it's returning but Dairy Queen is discontinuing its cherry cone dip. It's already sold out in our warehouse so once we deplete the inventory in the store it will be sold out until further notice."

People in the comment section were less than thrilled.

"I'm suing Dairy Queen," one disgruntled fan boldly (and jokingly) proclaimed.

"This is the worst day of my life," another said.

After Twitter users received word of the discontinuation, users took out their frustrations on the social media app.

REALLY REALLY DIDN'T NEED DAIRY QUEEN TO GET RID OF THE CHERRY DIP MY MIND CANT HANDLE ALL THIS — sleeby (@gracel__ague) May 21, 2023

They no longer have the cherry dipped cone at Dairy Queen. ☹️ — julia_carpio (@juliacarpio9) May 18, 2023

DAIRY QUEEN IS GETTING RID OF THE CHERRY DIPPED CONE??? Year ruined. — rachael (@littlemissgorl) May 24, 2023

how DARE dairy queen discontinue the cherry dip!!!! #dairyqueen #cherry — Lily Morrice (@LilyMorrice) May 19, 2023

Dairy Queen did not immediately return Entrepreneur's request for comment but did confirm the end of the cherry era to People in a statement.

"At this time, the Cherry Dipped Cone at Dairy Queen is being discontinued," a representative for Dairy Queen told the outlet. "That said, DQ is always rotating our dipped cone flavors and Cherry Dipped Cones may return in the future. Fans should check with their local DQ restaurant to learn which flavors are available."

According to AllRecipes, the cherry dip has been on and off the DQ menu for the last five years, coming back most recently in Spring 2022 but advertised as a "limited-time offering."