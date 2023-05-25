'Worst Day of My Life': Fans Are Furious as Dairy Queen Removes Iconic Item From Menu Just Ahead of Summer The popular flavor has been on (and sometimes off) menus for the last five years.

By Emily Rella

Shutterstock

It's the end of an era for cherry lovers everywhere.

A viral TikTok revealed that the fan-favorite cherry dip at beloved chain Dairy Queen is being discontinued — and, unfortunately for fans, DQ has confirmed the news.

The clip, which has been viewed over 3.9 million times, was posted by an employee named Miranda at a Shelby Township, Missouri, location of the ice cream chain.

@dqshelbytwpmi I hate to be the bearer of bad news but… ??#dq #dairyqueen #cherryconedip #icecream ♬ Cupid – Twin Ver. (FIFTY FIFTY) – Sped Up Version - sped up 8282

"Unfortunately today I have some bad news and I know a lot of people are going to be upset about this," she said. "I don't know when or if it's returning but Dairy Queen is discontinuing its cherry cone dip. It's already sold out in our warehouse so once we deplete the inventory in the store it will be sold out until further notice."

People in the comment section were less than thrilled.

"I'm suing Dairy Queen," one disgruntled fan boldly (and jokingly) proclaimed.

"This is the worst day of my life," another said.

After Twitter users received word of the discontinuation, users took out their frustrations on the social media app.

Dairy Queen did not immediately return Entrepreneur's request for comment but did confirm the end of the cherry era to People in a statement.

"At this time, the Cherry Dipped Cone at Dairy Queen is being discontinued," a representative for Dairy Queen told the outlet. "That said, DQ is always rotating our dipped cone flavors and Cherry Dipped Cones may return in the future. Fans should check with their local DQ restaurant to learn which flavors are available."

According to AllRecipes, the cherry dip has been on and off the DQ menu for the last five years, coming back most recently in Spring 2022 but advertised as a "limited-time offering."

Emily Rella

Entrepreneur Staff

Senior News Writer

Emily Rella is a Senior News Writer at Entrepreneur.com. Previously, she was an editor at Verizon Media. Her coverage spans features, business, lifestyle, tech, entertainment, and lifestyle. She is a 2015 graduate of Boston College and a Ridgefield, CT native. Find her on Twitter at @EmilyKRella.

