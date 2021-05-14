Delta Air Lines CEO: New hires must be vaccinated for COVID-19 The air carrier says the new policy takes effect May 17th.

By Euni Han

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

NurPhoto | Getty Images

Delta's CEO Ed Bastian says new workers will have to be vaccinated for COVID-19, according to an interview with CNN.

"This is an important move to protect our workforce and our customers as our business recovers and demand for air travel continues to rise," A Delta spokeswoman said.

The exception for the new policy is employees who have strong religious beliefs or medical conditions that pose serious adverse risks from the vaccine. Employers' lawyers say that new hires who qualify for an accommodation can be exempt.

Bastian also says the new rule won't apply to current employees. "I'm not going to mandate and force people if they have some specific reason why they don't want to get vaccinated ... if there's some sort of philosophical issue they have."

Bastian says he strongly encourages workers to get the vaccine and so far more than 60% of the airline's 75,000 employees have done so. He said that he expects that number to reach 75-80%.

The Atlanta-based airline has set up a vaccination center near the airport.

Companies are legally allowed to require that employees get vaccinated against COVID-19 since the The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission's announcement last December. The EEOC's two caveats for workers are religion and disability.

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Business News

Google Is Offering a 'Voluntary Exit' For Some Employees After a Petition Signed by 1,400 Googlers Calls For Job Security

The buyouts apply to U.S. employees in Google's platforms and devices division.

By Sherin Shibu
Side Hustle

'Over $100,000 a Month': His Spicy Side Hustle Became a Full-Time Business and Hit 7-Figure Revenue — Here's How He Did It

Brock Giles, 36, started a business inspired by his childhood filled with "food, cooking and entertaining."

By Amanda Breen
Science & Technology

39% of Your Skills Will be Obsolete in 5 Years — Here Are 6 Skills You Will Need to Adapt and Thrive

AI agents are transforming business — adapt or be left behind.

By Ben Angel
Business News

'Difficult Decision': Amazon Announces a New Round of Layoffs. Here Are the Roles Affected.

Amazon's latest layoffs affect two specific departments.

By Sherin Shibu
Growing a Business

Entrepreneurs Should Invest in Service, Not Just Sales — Here's How to Build a Customer-First Business

A customer-first business strategy that prioritizes exceptional service, empowers employees and leverages feedback can transform satisfied customers into loyal advocates, driving sustainable, long-term growth.

By John Conway
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel