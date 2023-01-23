'The Most Lovable Moment of 2023': Delta Flight Attendant Charms Internet By Helping Nervous Passenger
A Delta flight attendant is going viral for helping a passenger get through a flight and explaining "every sound and bump."
A photo of a Delta Air Lines flight attendant holding the hand of a nervous passenger has gone viral after being posted to Facebook, according to WSOC-TV.
"This woman was so nervous about flying, so he explained every sound and bump and even sat here holding her hand when it still got to be too much for her," original poster, user Molly Simonson Lee, wrote on the platform.
Per the Facebook post, the flight was a Delta flight from Charlotte Douglas International Airport to New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport. The flight attendant has been identified as Floyd Dean-Shannon.
He "deserves a raise," Simonson Lee wrote. Her post was shared more than 11,000 times.
Delta told Entrepreneur via email it was a "Delta connection" flight, meaning it is operated by a regional carrier but is under the company's brand name. It did not say if Dean-Shannon would get a raise.
There is currently a shortage of attendants on flights, Axios has noted.
"We are touched by the kindness shown by this flight attendant, working on a Delta Connection flight, and proud that this humanity is displayed by our people every day," the company said.
Related: American Airlines Flight Diverted After Passenger Punches Flight Attendant in Face: 'This Behavior Must Stop'
The viral moment has led to a slew of comments:
Appreciate this FB post by Molly Simonson Lee. This #flightAttendant, #FloydDeanShannon appears to have gone the #extraMile (no pun intended) for this passenger. What a fantastic human and a fantastic pic. @Delta @DeltaNewsHub #Compassion #Travel #MentalHealth pic.twitter.com/aPl2n98iYs— Dana Lucas, MA (@coachdanalucas) January 21, 2023
Delta takes customer service to new heights. A flight attendant went above and beyond to comfort a passenger who was feeling nervous about flying. This heartwarming gesture has been shared thousands of times on social media, making it the most lovable moment of 2023. pic.twitter.com/3XQexWx2Sr— Carlos Gil (@carlosgil83) January 23, 2023
Entrepreneur Editors' Picks
-
Why Aren't You Happy, Even When You Get What You Want? This Founder Teamed Up With the Dalai Lama Himself to Cure Your 'Insatiable' Desire.
-
Kidnappers Held a Gun to His Head and Pulled the Trigger. The Terror of That Moment Fueled His Billion-Dollar Startup.
-
Who's Responsible for a Toxic Workplace? If You Do Any of These 3 Things, Look in the Mirror.
-
Make Better, Faster Decisions Using This Simple 3-Step Framework
-
-
This Founder Launched an Ecommerce Company After a Frustrating College Experience. Now, Its Shipping Times Rival Amazon Prime's.
-
Here's Why a Crisis May Actually Be the Best Thing That Can Happen to You