A photo of a Delta Air Lines flight attendant holding the hand of a nervous passenger has gone viral after being posted to Facebook, according to WSOC-TV.

"This woman was so nervous about flying, so he explained every sound and bump and even sat here holding her hand when it still got to be too much for her," original poster, user Molly Simonson Lee, wrote on the platform.

Per the Facebook post, the flight was a Delta flight from Charlotte Douglas International Airport to New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport. The flight attendant has been identified as Floyd Dean-Shannon.

He "deserves a raise," Simonson Lee wrote. Her post was shared more than 11,000 times.

Delta told Entrepreneur via email it was a "Delta connection" flight, meaning it is operated by a regional carrier but is under the company's brand name. It did not say if Dean-Shannon would get a raise.

There is currently a shortage of attendants on flights, Axios has noted.

"We are touched by the kindness shown by this flight attendant, working on a Delta Connection flight, and proud that this humanity is displayed by our people every day," the company said.

The viral moment has led to a slew of comments: