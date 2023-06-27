Ron DeSantis Asks Judge to Dismiss Disney Lawsuit: 'Disney Grabbed Headlines By Suing the Governor' Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has argued for immunity in the Disney lawsuit against him.

By Madeline Garfinkle

Brandon Bell | Axelle/Bauer-Griffin | Getty Images
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Disney CEO Robert Iger

On Monday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis filed a motion to dismiss Disney's lawsuit against him and other state officials on the grounds that Disney has no jurisdiction.

"Although Disney grabbed headlines by suing the Governor, Disney — like many litigants before it who have challenged Florida's laws — has no basis for doing so," the motion to dismiss states, per The AP.

The motion also argues that DeSantis has legislative immunity, which prevents legislators from being sued for any action carried out in the "sphere of legitimate legislative activity."

Disney is suing DeSantis and other state officials over a bill passed last year that affects the company's special tax agreement that gives Disney governmental control over the Reedy Creek Improvement District (about 25,000 acres in the counties of Orange and Osceola the theme park in Orlando).

Disney has not publicly responded to the motion. Entrepreneur has reached out to Disney for comment.

How Did the Disney-DeSantis Fued Begin?

The Disney and Ron DeSantis feud began in March 2022 when Disney publicly opposed Florida's Parental Rights in Education Law (dubbed the "Don't Say Gay" bill, by some). The CEO at the time, Bob Chapek, announced that Disney would cease any political donations to the state in opposition to the bill.

In April, the Florida legislature passed a bill (seemingly in retaliation) that would dissolve Disney's special-tax agreement that allows the corporation to have the legal authority to self-govern the area in and around the park in Orlando.

Disney then filed a lawsuit against DeSantis (the one he is now asking to be dismissed) and other state officials because the bill was a "clear violation of Disney's federal constitutional rights."

A DeSantis-appointed board then filed a countersuit in state court just days later.

"Since Disney sued us, we have no choice now but to respond," board chair Martin Garcia said at the time, per Reuters.

Earlier this year, the bill was signed into law, and Florida took control of Reedy Creek, now renamed the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District, with board members appointed by DeSantis.


Madeline Garfinkle

Entrepreneur Staff

News Writer

Madeline Garfinkle is a News Writer at Entrepreneur.com. She is a graduate from Syracuse University, and received an MFA from Columbia University. 

