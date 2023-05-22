Mike Rowe Says the Dirtiest Jobs Are Safe From the AI Revolution: 'I Haven't Seen Any Plumbing Robots' The "Dirty Jobs" host predicts that "prosperity" may come to those who work with their hands as AI comes for desk jobs.

By Sam Silverman

David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Mike Rowe thinks "dirty" jobs are safe from the rise of artificial intelligence, as people begin to fear the latest advancements in technology will replace human workers.

The host of "Dirty Jobs" and "How America Works" said there's no getting away from the growth of AI in the workplace during an appearance on "The Big Money Show." However, he said, blue-collar workers have the luxury of relying on skill sets that are difficult to digitally replicate.

"People used to say that the robots are going to destroy skilled labor. Well, not really," he said at the time. "I haven't seen any plumbing robots. I haven't seen any electrician robots. And I don't think we're going to see any artificial intelligence in the skilled trades to that degree. You can't stop it. All you can do is decide to freak out completely or not."

RELATED: Getting Dirty With Mike Rowe

Rowe's sentiments echo the findings of a March Goldman Sachs report, which predicts that 300 million jobs worldwide are at risk of being replaced by automation. The report found that administrative workers have the highest risk of being replaced by digital resources, but jobs that require manual labor and outdoor tasks will feel "little effect" by AI growth in those industries.

"I've been hearing for years that robots are going to wreck blue-collar work. Turns out AI is coming for your white-collar job," Rowe said during a separate appearance on "America's Newsroom."

RELATED: Why Mike Rowe Says It Can Be Scary to Follow Your Passion

Rowe started the mikeroweWORKS Foundation to advocate for skilled laborers and break the stigma around skilled workers in 2008 and has since given away $5 million through his Work Ethic Scholarship Program that trains people for in-demand, skilled jobs.

"My foundation has trained nearly 1700 people in the skilled trades. Many of them are welders, many of those welders are making over six figures. No one believes it. No one talks about it because the stigmas are so clear that, oh, my kid winds up being a welder, it's because he or she couldn't cut it over here. That's such nonsense," he said on the show.

"For people who master a skill that's in demand and watch their trajectory, you're going to find they land at something that looks an awful lot like prosperity," he added.

Wavy Line
Sam Silverman

Entrepreneur Staff

Content Strategy Editor

Sam Silverman is a content strategy editor at Entrepreneur Media. She specializes in search engine optimization (SEO), and her work can be found in The US Sun, Nicki Swift, In Touch Weekly, Life & Style and Health. Her coverage spans from business and tech to entertainment news. Sam is a graduate of Lehigh University and currently resides in NYC. 

Editor's Pick

These Co-Founders Let Women Freeze Their Eggs for Free — Cracking Open the 'Inaccessible' Industry. Their Cutting-Edge Model Solves Another Major Fertility Issue Too.
Lock
A Simple Household Chore Turned Into a Side Hustle — Now She Earns Up to $24,000 Per Month
How Real Estate Rock Star Ryan Serhant Made His Own Luck
Lock
Do You Judge People With Personal Brands? Here's Another Way to Think About It.
This Founder Created a Billion-Dollar Fitness Brand Using Communication, Teamwork and Community. Here Are His Secrets to Building a Franchise That Stands Out.
Lock
What's the Actual Cost of Unproductive Employees? It's More Than You Think.

Related Topics

Jobs Technology News and Trends Dirty Jobs Mike Rowe Artificial Intelligence

Most Popular

See all
Chevron Right
Science & Technology

The Top Fears and Dangers of Generative AI — and What to Do About Them

Here are a few of the biggest reasons people fear generative AI and potential solutions for each.

By Dennis Consorte
Business News

American Airlines and JetBlue Ordered To Cease Partnership in the Northeast U.S. By Justice Department

The Justice Department sued to stop the Northeast Alliance, claiming it increased airfare and reduced options in domestic markets.

By Madeline Garfinkle
Growing a Business

How Motivation Can Turn a Stagnant Team into a High-Performance Machine

Salespeople are the driving force behind a company's revenue, so finding the right people to join the sales team is crucial. However, simply hiring the right employees is not enough to ensure success.

By Roman Kumar Vyas
Business News

How Entrepreneurs Can Make Money Writing a Book

Publishing a book in your niche featuring your business is an easy decision.

By Sara Tyler
Growing a Business

I Asked ChatGPT How to Recession-Proof a Business. Here's What It Suggested (and What I Would Do Differently).

Silicon Valley's leading artificial intelligence weighs in on how you can make your business more resilient to economic downswings.

By Amine Rahal
Business News

Want a Side Hustle? Here's One That Will Pay You $100 an Hour — to Do Something You Probably Already Do.

You don't even have to leave your couch — or stop scrolling.

By Amanda Breen