Disney World Fines Woman $20 for 'Inappropriate' Top, Forces Her to Change Into Free T-Shirt: 'Disney Doesn't Like Backs'

The woman detailed her experience on TikTok, garnering 4 million views so far.

By

It seems like Mickey is a bit picky when it comes to his dress code.

One woman is calling out Disney World after she was "dress-coded" at the Florida theme park for wearing a backless blouse.

@jordyngraime Disney doesn't like backs I guess…. #epcot #disneyworld #disney #dresscode #fyp #foryoupage @jessiedipasquale ♬ Castaways - The Backyardigans

"Disney doesn't like backs I guess …," Jordyn Graime wrote on TikTok in a resurfaced video that has been viewed 4 million times.

Graime's bare back cost her a $20 fine according to the clip, and she was forced to change into an oversized yellow shirt, which was given to her for free.

According to Disney's dress code policy, the park has "the right to deny admission to or remove any person wearing attire that we consider inappropriate or attire that could detract from the experience of other guests."

The park considers inappropriate clothing to be "excessively torn" or "loose-fitting" clothing that can potentially be hazardous to other guests and "clothing which, by nature, exposes excessive portions of the skin that may be viewed as inappropriate for a family environment."

Graime isn't the only one to call out Disney's strict dress code. Previously, women were purposely wearing bikinis to the park to garner a free T-shirt.

@heleniofficial free shirt hack at Disney World!? #fypシ #disneyworldorlandoflorida #fyp #disneyhacksguide #disneyhacks2022 ♬ original sound - Heleni

