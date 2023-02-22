The "rocktastic" attraction has been a staple of Disney's Hollywood Studios for nearly 24 years.

If you "Don't Want to Miss a Thing" while visiting Walt Disney World's Hollywood Studios in Orlando, Florida this winter, it looks like you may not have much of a choice.

The Rock 'n' Roller Coaster, a fan-favorite thriller ride featuring memorabilia, video imagery, and, of course, music from Aerosmith, officially shut down this week for renovations, Disney World said in a statement on its website.

"Beginning February 21, 2023, Rock 'n' Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith will be temporarily closed for refurbishment," the company wrote. "This rocktastic attraction will resume its super-stretch limo rides in summer 2023."

The ride originally opened in the summer of 1999, making this year the 24th year that the ride has been in operation at the park.

Signage is up in Disney's Hollywood Studios to remind guests that Rock 'n' Roller Coaster is temporarily closed for refurbishment pic.twitter.com/4wgobu3ucx — Disney Food Blog (@DisneyFoodBlog) February 21, 2023

The car for the coaster represents a limousine, with the premise being that riders need to speed in the limo (alongside Aerosmith) to make it to the band's concert in time, prompting a 0-60 mph speed increase that's reached in a quick 2.8 seconds.

Though Disney did not specify what refurbishments would be made to the thrill ride, rumors have been swirling on social media that the ride may be set to feature another rock band — one popular fan theory claims that Queen will become the new star of the show. None of these rumors have been corroborated or addressed by Disney officials.

According to social media, the merchandise store outside Rock 'n' Roller Coaster remains open despite the temporary closure.

Even though Rock'N'Roller Coaster is closed, you can still shop the merchandise outside at Shop'N'Roll at Subset Showcase pic.twitter.com/azK8eo1esn — MickeyTravels, LLC (@MickeyTravels) February 22, 2023

In August 2016, Disney digitally altered an image of Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler's hand on the ride after people complained that the musician was performing a hand gesture meant to symbolize a lewd sexual act.

Rock 'n' Roller Coaster is not the only iconic park attraction to shut down in recent months.

Disney's beloved water ride, Splash Mountain, permanently closed last month after complaints of racial stereotypes due to the ride's ties to the 1946 movie, "Song of the South."

The ride FKA Splash Mountain is set to reopen in late 2024 as Tiana's Bayou Adventure, based on the 2009 film "The Princess and the Frog."