Subscribe for 20% off
Subscribe

$465 Million of Robinhood Shares Linked to FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried Are in Question — What Now?

Bankman-Fried and FTX co-founder Gary Wang borrowed more than half a billion dollars to purchase a nearly 7.6% stake in the stock-trading app.

By

The saga of Sam Bankman-Fried's collapsed FTX currency exchange continues.

SOPA Images | Getty Images

U.S. prosecutors are in the process of seizing 56 million Robinhood shares linked to Bankman-Fried, U.S. attorney Sam Shapiro informed a judge overseeing the FTX bankruptcy on Wednesday, per Reuters.

Related: Who Is FTX Founder Sam Bankman-Fried and What Did He Do? Everything You Need to Know About the Disgraced Crypto King

The Department of Justice claimed the shares, worth approximately $465 million, weren't the property of a bankruptcy estate. According to Shapiro, opposing claims to the shares could be dealt with via a forfeiture proceeding.

Bankman-Fried and FTX co-founder Gary Wang borrowed more than $546 million from hedge fund Alameda Research to purchase a nearly 7.6% stake in Robinhood, CNN reported.

Along with Bankman-Fried, bankrupt crypto firm BlockFi, FTX and liquidators in Antigua have all claimed ownership of the stock-trading app's shares.

Additionally, Shapiro said that prosecutors had seized U.S. bank accounts tied to FTX's Bahamas-based business FTX Digital Markets, and court records reveal that accounts at Silvergate Bank and Farmington State Bank held roughly $143 million.

But an attorney for FTX said that none of the assets in question are directly controlled by any FTX entities at this time.

Related: Martin Shkreli Offers Prison Tips to Sam Bankman-Fried

Bankman-Fried pleaded not guilty to counts of wire fraud and conspiracy, though he admitted to risk-management failures at FTX.

Entrepreneur Editors' Picks

Most Popular

Business News

'Quiet Hiring' Is on the Horizon – Here's What Employers and Employees Need to Know

Madeline Garfinkle
Business News

Princeton Student Builds ChatGPT Detection App to Fight AI Plagiarism

Steve Huff

Business News

Author Fakes Suicide And Returns Two Years Later. Was It All a Marketing Ploy?

Jonathan Small

Jonathan Small

Read More