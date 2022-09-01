Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Dolly Parton Launched A Dog Apparel Line Called 'Doggy Parton'

Your dog might "always love you," but it will probably like you better with a splash of Dolly.

By

Love Dolly? Now, your dog, too, can embody the iconic aesthetic of Dolly Parton.

Rick Kern / Contributor / Getty Images
Dolly Parton at SXSW in 2022

The country singer, businesswoman, and philanthropist has released yet another project: a line of Dolly Parton-inspired clothes and accessories for your dog.

The line is now on Amazon and features items such as a pink cowgirl hat tiara and a blonde wig headpiece, one of which is listed as temporarily out of stock. It's unclear if there was a launching issue or if it sold out quickly. A representative for Parton did not respond to a request for comment, nor did Amazon.

The singer announced also the line was available in a pink-backgrounded Instagram video on Wednesday.

Parton is also working on a musical with Taco Bell about the Mexican Pizza, has a perfume line with products like "Scent From Above," and released a novel with James Patterson and album titled Run, Rose, Run in March.

But some internet users seemed pretty excited about Parton's latest project.

In announcements for the line, Parton name-checked her first song "Puppy Love," which she released at 13 with Goldband Records and wrote when she was 11, per her website.

Parton has also said a dog saved her life once. In episode one of "Dolly Parton's America," she said that in the early 1980s she was feeling suicidal and dealing with personal problems

As she was thinking about writing a suicide note, her dog, "Popeye," jumped on her bed, she said on the podcast.

"My little dog Popeye at that time, he jumped up on the bed, about the time I was writing my, you know -- so God, G-O-D. D-O-G, G-O-D. Dog. God spelled backwards. So I always thought, you know, that might have been the very thing that kind of," she said on the podcast.

