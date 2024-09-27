While on the campaign trail, presidential candidate Donald J. Trump has already sold $399 shoes, $60 Bibles, a $100 silver medallion with his face on it, and multiple collections of digital trading cards, the latest of which raked in sales of over $2 million.

Now he's selling a $100,000 watch.

On Thursday, Trump posted on his social media site, Truth Social, announcing the official Trump Watch Collection, which he described as "truly special" and "a great Christmas Gift." The line offers watches ranging from $499 for the silver gold tone or the red silver tone "Fight Fight Fight" to $100,000 for the 18k gold and diamond-encrusted "Trump Victory Tourbillion."

In an advertisement for the most expensive watch, the Tourbillion, Trump noted that only 147 will be sold, and each one will be numbered, he said. He has the first one.

"This isn't just any watch, this is one of the best watches made," Trump said. Each Tourbillion watch has 122 diamonds and almost 200 grams of 18k solid gold.

"I love gold, I love diamonds," Trump said.

A disclaimer at the bottom of the Trump Watches site showed that Trump himself played no part in designing, creating, or selling the watches and that the watches in the images may not exactly represent what buyers receive. There are no refunds; all sales are final.

The watches are also "not political and have nothing to do with any political campaign," according to the disclaimer. They're simply a collectible item, according to an FAQ answer.

Even though the watches aren't political, other items affiliated with Trump are. Trump's campaign is selling merchandise for political fundraising, including a $40 red MAGA hat, a $25 coffee mug, and a $24-yard sign. The hat is experiencing shipping delays due to high demand.

The campaign of Trump's opponent, Vice President Kamala Harris, is also selling merchandise, including a $95 apron up for preorder and a $40 camo hat. The campaign sold out of $20 Taylor Swift-inspired friendship bracelets.

