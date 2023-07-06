'So Entitled': Pizza Delivery Man Curses Out Woman For Only Tipping $5 The woman ordered her pizza through DoorDash.

By Emily Rella

Key Takeaways

  • A pizza delivery driver is going viral for cursing out a customer over a $5 tip.

Tipping might be optional for food delivery services, but one DoorDash driver doesn't seem to think so.

A woman named Lacey Purciful of Kempner, Texas, is going viral after posting a TikTok of an encounter with a DoorDash delivery driver who yelled at her for not tipping more.

In the clip, which has been viewed over 26.2 million times, a delivery driver named Corey tells her that she lives in a "nice house for a $5 tip" before yelling expletives at her.

@ladybug3660 My lovely Dasher Corey believes I should be tipping 50% ????#doordash #doordashdriver #doordasher #doordashers #pizza #pizzalover #pizzahut #fyp #momsoftiktok #momsover30 #bigmad #rude #vivint #vivintdoorbellcamera #smile @DoorDash @DoorDash ♬ original sound - Lacey Purciful

Viewers in the comment section were shocked at the interaction, expressing sympathy for Purciful and disbelief at the delivery man.

"Some of these people are so entitled," one person wrote.

"I'm so sorry," another said. "I hope you know that most of us that do delivery services really appreciate $5 tips!"

Purciful also clarified in the comments that the $5 tip was still a 25% tip for the pie, not to mention the extra delivery fee and monthly DoorDash fee that she was also charged.

In a statement to local outlet WFAA, DoorDash stated that they fired the delivery man from the clip.

"Respectfully asking for a tip is acceptable, but abusing or harassing someone is never acceptable," DoorDash told the outlet via email. "Our rules exist to help ensure everyone who uses our platform - Dashers, customers, merchants - have a safe and enjoyable experience. We expect everyone to treat others with respect, and we will enforce our rules fairly and consistently."

It was not clear where Purciful ordered her pizza from.

DoorDash did not immediately return Entrepreneur's request for comment.

Emily Rella

Entrepreneur Staff

Senior News Writer

Emily Rella is a Senior News Writer at Entrepreneur.com. Previously, she was an editor at Verizon Media. Her coverage spans features, business, lifestyle, tech, entertainment, and lifestyle. She is a 2015 graduate of Boston College and a Ridgefield, CT native. Find her on Twitter at @EmilyKRella.

