Jack Dorsey, co-founder and former CEO of Twitter, made a jab at Facebook in a text to billionaire buddy Elon Musk in texts released as part of Musk's legal battle with Twitter over a potential acquisition.

Joe Raedle | Getty Images Jack Dorsey at the Bitcoin 2021 Convention in Miami.

Musk's bid to buy Twitter was accepted by shareholders but then the Tesla CEO tried to back out of the deal, which sprung litigation and a court case that was set to go to trial this month.

However, sources told Bloomberg Tuesday that Musk would propose buying Twitter for the original price of $54.20 a share, potentially averting the need for a trial.

Because of Twitter and Musk's legal fight over his desire to back out of buying the company, Musk's texts have become available publicly because of the discovery process.

The conversation in question took place on April 6, when Dorsey texted Musk, "Looks like there's a 'verified' account in the swamp of despair over there," he told the billionaire in a text, per Insider.

Dorsey was referencing a screenshot from a verified Facebook account with Musk's name on it, but that Musk did not actually own, that said, "Can I buy Facebook?"

Social media consultant Matt Navarra tweeted a picture of the screenshot itself.

Elon Musk hasn't finished yet pic.twitter.com/zBQxPF8iBq — Matt Navarra (@MattNavarra) April 6, 2022

Navarra linked the profile he said made the comment, which appeared to have been taken down as of Tuesday afternoon.

To Dorsey's snarky moment, Musk replied "haha."

In the texts, Musk chatted with fellow business magnates, some of whom threw money at his original Twitter deal. He also received texts from Gayle King, who co-hosts the CBS Mornings show.

Musk and Dorsey are friends and discussed the Twitter deal in private texts, with Dorsey supporting him publicly in regards to the sale.

In principle, I don't believe anyone should own or run Twitter. It wants to be a public good at a protocol level, not a company. Solving for the problem of it being a company however, Elon is the singular solution I trust. I trust his mission to extend the light of consciousness. — jack (@jack) April 26, 2022

Musk and Meta did not immediately respond to Entrepreneur's request for comment.