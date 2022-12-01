Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has taken a stand against Apple's control of its App Store — echoing complaints made by newly-minted Twitter owner Elon Musk.

L: Andrew Caballero-Reynolds I Getty Images || R: Win McNamee | Getty Images

During an interview at the New York Times' DealBook Summit on Wednesday, Zuckerberg took issue with Apple's control over its App Store. "I do think Apple has sort of singled themselves out as the only company that is trying to control like unilaterally what what apps get on a device," he said, "and I don't think that's a sustainable or good place to be."

Zuckerberg continued, "I do think it is problematic for one company to be able to control what kind of app experiences get on the device."

His comments come in the wake of similar criticisms from Elon Musk. In a series of tweets that also addressed what he claimed was Apple's reduced Twitter ad buys, Musk called Apple's control over the App Store "a serious problem." The billionaire also said Twitter could be kicked out of the App Store without giving a reason.

Zuckerberg didn't address Musk's words about Apple, but his criticisms of the company's policies aren't new. Two years ago, he accused Apple of blocking competitors and charging "monopoly rents" in the App Store. Musk also blasted Apple's App Store fee—the company takes 15% to 30% of all iOS in-app purchases.

In 2021, Apple changed its privacy policy, preventing social apps like Meta's Facebook from targeting users with ads. As a result, companies relying on digital advertising profits have seen revenues fall, with Meta's profits plummeting by 50 percent.