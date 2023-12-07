Elon Musk Keeps Posting About Disney CEO Bob Iger on X, Says He 'Should Be Fired' Musk took a lot of jabs at Iger on X on Thursday.

By Entrepreneur Staff

Elon Musk speaks onstage during The New York Times Dealbook Summit 2023 at Jazz at Lincoln Center on November 29, 2023 in New York City.

X owner Elon Musk had Disney CEO Bob Iger on his mind on Thursday, posting about him several times on X, notably saying that he "should be fired immediately."

A spate of advertisers, including Microsoft, Airbnb, Coca-Cola, IBM, and Disney, pulled or froze ads on X (or are considering it) after Musk endorsed an antisemitic conspiracy theory last month, per documents viewed by the New York Times.

Last week, at the 2023 DealBook Summit in New York, Musk told former advertisers who had pulled money from X to "Go f--k yourself" before calling Iger out by name.

"Hey, Bob," he said from the stage.

Earlier that day, Iger explained why Disney stopped advertising on X.

"We just felt that the association with… Elon Musk and X was not necessarily a positive one for us," Iger said at the event.

Musk has been talking about advertiser losses for months. In August, he posted that the platform "may fail" due to less advertising revenue and increased competition.

Other posts from Musk on Thursday aimed at Iger included several memes making fun of recent Disney box-office disappointments.

The X posts started after news circulated that New Mexico Attorney General Raúl Torrez filed a civil lawsuit on Wednesday alleging that Meta and CEO Mark Zuckerberg's platforms, such as Facebook and Instagram, "are not safe spaces for children" and lack "effective" age verification, per CNBC.

Musk and Zuckerberg have had a long-standing feud that, at one point, almost landed the duo in a cage fight.

Musk spelled Iger's name wrong in several posts.

"Bob Eiger [sic] thinks it's cool to advertise next to child exploitation material. Real stand-up guy," Musk posted.
