Though Elon Musk and his aggressive leadership tactics at Twitter have been criticized by current and former employees, it hasn't stopped hundreds of prospective employees from applying to join the social media company.

Getty Images

After viewing LinkedIn, Entrepreneur found that Musk is looking to fill 29 positions — and all were posted within the last 20 hours to four days.

Each job we viewed falls under the "future opportunities" category, which includes a disclaimer at the top of the full job description.

"Please note this job posting is not for immediate hire but rather an opportunity to submit an application for future consideration," the descriptions read in bold.

Though most job options have between 20 to 40 people who have submitted applications so far, others (like Senior Product Manager and Software Engineer positions) have over 200 applicants each. The jobs are located in San Francisco, London, San Jose, New York, and Seattle.

The influx of interested candidates follows mass layoffs at the company and the exit of roughly 2,000 employees who refused to sign a Musk-issued ultimatum requiring them to an "extremely hardcore" work style or risk termination with three months of severance.

Part of this new intense "Twitter 2.0" included the addition of beds placed in San Francisco offices so employees working round the clock would be able to get rest without leaving their desks.

Musk is currently fighting with the city's mayor, London Breed, over an investigation into Musk's decision to move the beds and furniture (read: bedside tables, armchairs) on account that it might violate San Francisco building codes.

"Our Department of Building Inspection is required to investigate complaints when they are filed and determine if there are any violations that have occurred," Jeff Cretan, a spokesman for the mayor, told Bloomberg in a statement. "It's a basic government responsibility."

Musk fired back with a contentious Tweet directed at the mayor.

So city of SF attacks companies providing beds for tired employees instead of making sure kids are safe from fentanyl. Where are your priorities @LondonBreed!?https://t.co/M7QJWP7u0N — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 6, 2022

Musk's implementation of beds and "restful areas" (which have replaced certain conference rooms) follows a brow-raising Tweet from a Twitter employee last month showing an employee in a sleeping bag on the floor alongside the caption, "When your team is pushing round the clock to make deadlines sometimes you #SleepWhereYouWork."

Overworked or not, some employees (and according to LinkedIn, hundreds of potential employees) are proving they want to continue to be "hardcore" for Twitter.