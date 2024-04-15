Less than two weeks after Tesla announced its first year-over-year delivery drop since 2020, CEO Elon Musk sent an internal email to staff stating that the company would cut at least 10% of its global workforce.

Musk's memo, sent at close to midnight PST on Sunday in California, explained that "there has been duplication of roles and job functions in certain areas" and that the layoffs would happen "for cost reductions and increasing productivity."

Tesla executives, including senior vice president Drew Bagliano and policy chair Rohan Patel, also announced on Monday that they were leaving the company. Patel told TechCrunch that he chose to leave because of "[b]ig overall changes" at Tesla.



Tesla employees shared rumors of layoffs as high as 20% with Electrek on Sunday.

Musk's email confirmed that the percentage was "more than 10%" without specifically stating how many employees will be affected.

Tesla had 140,473 employees globally as of December 31, according to its 2023 annual report, meaning that at least 14,000 people will be impacted.

Bloomberg reported in February that Tesla asked managers if each of their employees' jobs were critical to the company, sparking layoff fears. Tesla also decided not to give merit-based stock bonuses last year.

Tesla last laid off 27 employees in Buffalo, New York in February 2023.

The layoffs follow Tesla's report in early April that deliveries declined 8.5% year-over-year because of factors like factory shutdowns. Lower-than-expected demand may have also played a role.

Earlier this month, Musk claimed that the Tesla Robotaxi, an autonomous, new offering from Tesla, will be unveiled in August.

Tesla is set to post its financial results for Q1 2024 on April 23.

Several news outlets, including Electrek, Reuters, and Business Insider viewed the memo.

Here's the full internal email about Tesla layoffs, obtained by Business Insider on Monday: