Elon Musk Launches 'Burnt Hair' Perfume — and Sells $1 Million Worth in Just a Few Hours

Musk thought it was time he sold some...musk. And it's not the first time the billionaire has capitalized on controversy.

By

Elon Musk, SpaceX founder and Tesla CEO, has a knack for stirring up controversy — and capitalizing on it.

In September, the billionaire launched a Cyberwhistle, acknowledging the fallout from his botched Twitter deal, and, earlier this week, he unveiled his latest apparent joke product: "Burnt Hair" perfume.

Musk stated in a previous Tweet that the Boring Co., the businessman's tunneling company, would put out a scent for men to make them "Stand out in a crowd!" and "Get noticed as [they] walk through the airport!"

"Burnt Hair," a scent for men by Singed, priced at $100 per bottle, has already sold 10,000 units, per a follow-up Tweet from Musk. He changed his Twitter bio to "Perfume Salesman" and wrote that he "Can't wait for media stories tomorrow about $1M of Burnt Hair sold."

Back in 2018, Musk's Boring Co. released a limited line of 20,000 flamethrowers to raise $10 million for its tunnel-building tests.

The billionaire has also released a couple of products hitting back at investors who express doubts about his car company: Tesla Tequila riffing on an April Fool's gag and a pair of satin shorts poking fun at short sellers.

Tesla Inc. is down 56% year over year.

