Elon Musk Says There Have Been 'Promising Conversations' About a SpaceX and Apple Collab
The tech billionaire tweeted about a possible collaboration with Apple on satellite technology for the iPhone 14.
In response to a Twitter user suggesting Apple and SpaceX partner up for the new iPhone 14's emergency SOS feature, Elon Musk wrote that SpaceX has had some "promising conversations" with Apple, writing that the "iPhone team is obv super smart."
The iPhone 14's emergency SOS feature will use satellites to allow users to send emergency messages even if they are outside of the range of WiFi and cellular coverage.
Users will be asked a series of questions to assess their situation, and then the iPhone will inform them how to connect to a satellite. The feature will be available to iPhone 14 users in the U.S. and Canada starting in November.
We've had some promising conversations with Apple about Starlink connectivity. iPhone team is obv super smart.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 8, 2022
For sure, closing link from space to phone will work best if phone software & hardware adapt to space-based signals vs Starlink purely emulating cell tower.
It's unclear just how "promising" the conversations between SpaceX and Apple are given a recent filing that satellite communications firm GlobalStar will be partnering with Apple for the new emergency SOS feature. Apple has agreed to pay 95% of the costs necessary to implement the service.
Still, a SpaceX and Apple collab isn't totally off the table. In the meantime, SpaceX has partnered with T-Mobile to eliminate dead zones in rural areas. The beta phase is set to begin early next year.
