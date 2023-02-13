The pair were seated alongside Murdoch's daughter Elisabeth and another unidentified guest during Super Bowl 57 on Sunday.

The irony is certainly not lost with this one.

While most of America was tuned into Super Bowl 57 Sunday evening to watch the Kansas City Chiefs emerge victorious over the Philadelphia Eagles, eagle-eyed fans noticed a questionably deliberate camera pan to one of the luxury boxes inside State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Toward the end of the game, ever-contentious Twitter owner Elon Musk was spotted sitting next to media mogul Rupert Murdoch and his daughter, producer and investor Elisabeth Murdoch.

Murdoch is the chairman of Fox Corp and News Corp, with a net worth of an estimated $8.38 billion.

A snapshot of the moment quickly made its rounds on Twitter where one copy of it was viewed over 15 million times.

It also wasn't lost on social media users that Musk, just a mere 10 hours prior had Tweeted about not trusting the media.

"Some of the smartest people I know actively believe the press … amazing," he wrote early Sunday morning.

When one Twitter user questioned what the group could have been talking about, Musk cheekily replied with one word: Dogecoin.

Whether the billionaire was joking or not didn't seem to matter — the valuation of the crypto meme coin jumped by 5% early Monday following Musk's Tweet.

As of late Monday morning, the coin was back down over 3.5% in a 24-hour period, per Coindesk.

