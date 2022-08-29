Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Snoop Dogg and Eminem Performed in the Metaverse at the 2022 VMAs—and the Reactions Were Mixed: Watch the Video Here

Eminem and Snoop Dogg are both fans of NFTs and metaverse technology.

Eminem and Snoop Dogg made waves at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards last night when they took the stage for their groundbreaking performance inside the metaverse.

The pair began performing "From The D 2 The LBC," which is their first collaboration together in over 20 years, when all of a sudden, they were transported from the live stage to a psychedelic dreamland. They can be seen as animated characters before turning into Bored Apes.

It's the "first metaverse-inspired performance to ever grace an award show," according to a press release from Eminem.

Eminem paid an estimated $460,000 for his EminApe in January 2022, per Hypebeast, and Snoop joined the "Bored Ape Yacht Club" in December 2021. "When I APE in I APE all the way in!!," Snoop tweeted at the time.

However, some fans of the rappers weren't happy with their innovative performance.

Another added, "Eminem and Snoop performing as NFTs in the metaverse. I hate everything about this."

On the other hand, some praised the performance for bringing awareness to the technology.

"The music #NFT industry took a huge step forward with the performance of @SnoopDogg and @Eminem #web3," Turner Blockchain echoed.

Despite the mixed reactions to the rappers' performance, the metaverse was a big theme of the evening, with BLACKPINK taking home the first-ever award for "Best Metaverse Performance."

