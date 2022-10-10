From four-day work weeks to generous sign-on bonuses, companies have been doing all they can to attract and retain workers in a competitive market. Now, with rising inflation putting millions of Americans under financial strain, a new perk could be a game-changer for countless employees: assistance in saving for unexpected expenses.

These "rainy day" funds are intended to help employees have a cushion in the instance of unexpected financial setbacks.

According to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, about a quarter of consumers have virtually no savings set aside for emergencies, which could ultimately lead to debt and withdrawal from retirement funds. According to research from Urban Institute, even small cushions between $250 and $700 can prevent catastrophes like eviction.

Starbucks is the most recent employer to offer saving options to workers, The New York Times reported, and smaller start-ups like SecureSave have begun offering tools to help workers save.

SecureSave uses a partner bank to transfer after-tax funds to worker savings accounts, which employees can track and transfer when needed using a mobile app. The company charges employees between $1 and $3 a month, and the average worker saves $38 per paycheck.

Although the amount might not seem significant, the savings add up, and unlike long-term saving, individuals are less likely to panic when faced with unexpected catastrophes or momentary rises in the cost of living due to inflation when they have a "rainy day" fund set aside already. The benefit of saving this way means employees don't see the money leave their paychecks, so they're less likely to miss it.

Although employee perks like flexible working schedules and bonuses might seem enticing, in today's current state of economic uncertainty, access to savings through an employer is an increasingly competitive benefit.

