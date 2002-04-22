New entrepreneurs need to learn to harness the power of the telephone.

First, develop the right attitude. When you call, stay calm,collected, focused and confident.

Before you dial, get into a selling mind-set. Ask yourself"What does this prospect need from me?" Then write downall the positive things you can help this client achieve.

The more you think about how you're going to help thecustomer, the more excited you'll get. In your mind, imaginethe prospects are friends coming to you--maintain a friendly,relaxed tone of voice.

Finally, smile while you talk; it actually makes a difference.Remember, conveying a positive image over the phone makes your coldcalls more effective.

Excerpted from Get Smart: 365 Tips To Boost YourEntrepreneurial IQ