Favorite Disneyland Treat Coming to a Store Near You

The dairy-free dessert will hit the freezer aisle later this year.

By Steve Huff

Allen J. Schaben | Getty Images

It's almost a rite of passage for visitors at Disneyland to find themselves holding a fruit-flavored Dole Whip. Soon you won't need to shell out the cost of a day at Disney to enjoy a Whip, though—the frosty treats are coming to grocery stores this year.

SF Gate reports that Dole buried the lead regarding Dole Whips in a news release published on March 3. The release was titled "Dole Packaged Foods, LLC is Transforming into a Purpose-Led, Nutrition & Wellness Company with 11 New Product Launches in 2023." It detailed plans to transform Dole into a health-driven, 21st-century company, and among the product launches listed was the following:

Frozen Indulgences: Dole Whip®, a tropical frozen treat, will soon be available in three delicious flavors (pineapple, mango, and strawberry) in the freezer aisle at your local grocery store.

SF Gate notes that the Whip, originally designed in part to hold up better in the heat of Anaheim and Orlando, was a big hit from the time it launched 40 years ago. Pineapple, orange, and strawberry Whips came to Disney World in 1984, then Disneyland two years later.

Dole Whips, a future staple of the freezer aisle, reportedly launched at an Anaheim trade show Tuesday. No word yet as to when they'll be in stores nationwide, but it's likely to be sometime before the end of 2023.

Steve Huff

Entrepreneur Staff

Related Topics

News and Trends Business News

Editor's Pick

These Sisters Quit Their Jobs Mid-Pandemic to Risk It All for Their Brand. Now They're Not Only Thriving, But Working to End the Cycle of Poverty in South Africa.
Warren Buffett and Partner Charlie Munger Reveal Their Best Business Advice for 2023
What You Should Actually Do If You're Accused of Gaslighting
The Viral Brand Behind Soaring Searches for 'Female Body Hair' Still Gets Up Close and Personal After Its $310 Million Sale
8 Tips Introverts Need to Network Effectively in 2023
Find Out Which Brands Have Ranked on the Franchise 500 for Longest, Earning a Spot in Our New 'Hall of Fame'

Most Popular

See all
Business News

'This Hurts My Faith In Humanity': Musk Gets Into Squabble With Laid Off Former Employee on Twitter

A Twitter user (and a former Twitter employee) Tweeted at Musk after losing access to his work computer wondering if he was still employed. Musk responded as expected.

By Emily Rella

By Sam Silverman

Business News

An SUV Crashed into a Cafe While Podcasters Were Recording a Show. 'I Can't Believe We Have This on Film.'

Nathan Reeves was filming an interview for his YouTube podcast when a car suddenly smashed into the window behind them.

By Jonathan Small

Business Plans

The Top 5 Fastest Growing Industries in 2023

Keep an eye on these industries this year.

By Christopher Massimine

Living

Outsmarting Elon: The Dangers of Emulating Elon Musk's Productivity Advice

There's a lot we can learn from Elon Musk, but productivity advice isn't one of them. Here's why.

By Ben Angel

Business News

'Degrading' and 'Offensive': Internet Divided After Barbara Corcoran Shoots Money Gun At Employees

The "Shark Tank" star was looking to treat employees for Employee Appreciation Day.

By Emily Rella