Favorite Disneyland Treat Coming to a Store Near You

It's almost a rite of passage for visitors at Disneyland to find themselves holding a fruit-flavored Dole Whip. Soon you won't need to shell out the cost of a day at Disney to enjoy a Whip, though—the frosty treats are coming to grocery stores this year.

SF Gate reports that Dole buried the lead regarding Dole Whips in a news release published on March 3. The release was titled "Dole Packaged Foods, LLC is Transforming into a Purpose-Led, Nutrition & Wellness Company with 11 New Product Launches in 2023." It detailed plans to transform Dole into a health-driven, 21st-century company, and among the product launches listed was the following:

Frozen Indulgences: Dole Whip®, a tropical frozen treat, will soon be available in three delicious flavors (pineapple, mango, and strawberry) in the freezer aisle at your local grocery store.

SF Gate notes that the Whip, originally designed in part to hold up better in the heat of Anaheim and Orlando, was a big hit from the time it launched 40 years ago. Pineapple, orange, and strawberry Whips came to Disney World in 1984, then Disneyland two years later.

Dole Whips, a future staple of the freezer aisle, reportedly launched at an Anaheim trade show Tuesday. No word yet as to when they'll be in stores nationwide, but it's likely to be sometime before the end of 2023.