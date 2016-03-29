Get All Access for $5/mo

FBI Unlocks iPhone, Ending Its Dispute With Apple -- Start Up Your Day Roundup Plus: Watch first-timers hilariously react to virtual reality while using Oculus Rift.

By Lindsay Friedman

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Apple

Looking for the latest headlines in small business, innovation and tech? Our Start Up Your Day recaps are posted every morning to keep you current.

The phone is unlocked. The U.S. government retrieved data without Apple's help from an iPhone used by one of the San Bernadino terrorists, according to the New York Times. NPR adds that the move effectively ends the legal dispute with the company and that the Justice Department has asked to vacate the order for assistance.

A first time for everything. Oculus Rift was released commercially yesterday. Watch first-timers hilariously experience the world of virtual reality.

An Internet milestone. Periscope reached 200 million livestreams in its first year, according to Venture Beat.

Approved and now available. The first 3-D printed drug approved by the FDA is now available in the U.S., according to Forbes.

Ain't no party like a Netflix Party. An unofficial third party chrome extension lets users download Netflix programs and sync their viewing, says TechCrunch.

Tipping the black hat. Famed hacker and troll Andrew Auernheimer showed how easy Internet-connected printers are to hack by forcing thousands of Internet-connected printers to create racist propaganda fliers, according to ReadWrite.

Anything comes at a price. You may finally be able to talk to your favorite celebrity, for a price, thanks to TipTalk. The app allows the rich and famous to set a price for private messages, videos or photos.
Lindsay Friedman

Staff writer. Frequently covers franchise news and food trends.

Lindsay Friedman is a staff writer at Entrepreneur.com.

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Starting a Business

How to Find the Right Programmers: A Brief Guideline for Startup Founders

For startup founders under a plethora of challenges like timing, investors and changing market demand, it is extremely hard to hire programmers who can deliver.

By Vasily Voropaev
Social Media

How To Start a Youtube Channel: Step-by-Step Guide

YouTube can be a valuable way to grow your audience. If you're ready to create content, read more about starting a business YouTube Channel.

By Jason R. Rich
Business News

Trump Said Harris Used AI to Fake Crowd Size. Here's Why That Claim Was Debunked.

What's real in the age of AI and deepfakes?

By Sherin Shibu
Starting a Business

Building Your Business With Limited Resources? Here's the Mindset You Need to Succeed.

"Do what you can, with what you have, where you are."

By Chris Kille
Business News

Cash App Will Pay $15 Million to Settle a Class Action Lawsuit — Here's How to Claim Up to $2500

Eligible users have until November 18 to claim a part of the cash.

By Emily Rella
Business Ideas

63 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By Eve Gumpel