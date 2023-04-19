Parts of South Florida are experiencing a massive gas shortage as a result of the recent storm that brought heavy rains and flooding to the area. Fuel deliveries were hampered by devastation, resulting in tapped-out gas stations.

Fuel tracking site GasBuddy.com reported on Tuesday that 59% of all gas stations in the Miami and Fort Lauderdale area were empty, as well as 21% of gas stations in West Palm Beach.

Don't mind me, I'm just sitting in a gas line like it's 1978...Check on your people in Florida. Things aren't that good. pic.twitter.com/Q1jEWjjKri — Stephen Hunter Johnson (#afa, Bad Dem, BadBoy) (@stephenhjohnson) April 18, 2023

The shortage caused massive lines — and panicked buying — at stations that did have gas.

Officials urged drivers not to panic and only fill up if necessary, and to leave the extra gas canisters at home. And also? Stop calling the cops.

Looking for gas? Please don't call the 911 communications center. Check out resources like @GasBuddy, @ring & @Nextdoor where neighbors are sharing real-time locations that have gas. @FLSERT has sent additional fuel trucks to south Florida that will begin arriving overnight. pic.twitter.com/sAHtFm8vHa — West Palm Beach Police Department (@WestPalmPD) April 19, 2023

Broward County Mayor Lamar P. Fisher issued a statement on Facebook, hoping to quell fears of being stranded: "Fuel supply arriving at Port Everglades remains sufficient and deliveries to the consumers are anticipated to increase at a regular pace over the next few days. Three fuel tanker ships are currently in port and five are offshore waiting to unload. There is no need to panic or rush to the pumps."

Port Everglades public information officer Joy Oglesby echoed those thoughts, saying in a statement that, "all indicators are pointing to more fuel getting to gas stations in southern Florida faster."

CBS News reports that gas is just one of the problems the massive storm has created. More than two feet of rain flooded Broward County, leaving residents trapped in their homes, and forcing the closure of the public school system as well as Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

