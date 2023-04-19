'Check On Your People, Things Aren't Good': Devastating Storm Creates Gas Shortage in South Florida

Drivers in South Florida are dealing with long lines and empty pumps.

By Dan Bova

Joe Raedle | Getty Images

Parts of South Florida are experiencing a massive gas shortage as a result of the recent storm that brought heavy rains and flooding to the area. Fuel deliveries were hampered by devastation, resulting in tapped-out gas stations.

Fuel tracking site GasBuddy.com reported on Tuesday that 59% of all gas stations in the Miami and Fort Lauderdale area were empty, as well as 21% of gas stations in West Palm Beach.

The shortage caused massive lines — and panicked buying — at stations that did have gas.

Officials urged drivers not to panic and only fill up if necessary, and to leave the extra gas canisters at home. And also? Stop calling the cops.

Broward County Mayor Lamar P. Fisher issued a statement on Facebook, hoping to quell fears of being stranded: "Fuel supply arriving at Port Everglades remains sufficient and deliveries to the consumers are anticipated to increase at a regular pace over the next few days. Three fuel tanker ships are currently in port and five are offshore waiting to unload. There is no need to panic or rush to the pumps."

Port Everglades public information officer Joy Oglesby echoed those thoughts, saying in a statement that, "all indicators are pointing to more fuel getting to gas stations in southern Florida faster."

Related: Realtors Say Millions Are Moving to Florida, But Some Regret It

CBS News reports that gas is just one of the problems the massive storm has created. More than two feet of rain flooded Broward County, leaving residents trapped in their homes, and forcing the closure of the public school system as well as Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

Related: A Solar-Powered Florida Town Withstands Hurricane Ian
Dan Bova

Entrepreneur Staff

VP of Special Projects

Dan Bova is the VP of Special Projects at Entrepreneur.com. He previously worked at Jimmy Kimmel Live, Maxim and Spy magazine. Check out his humor writing at Planet Bova.

