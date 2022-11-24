Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

If you're looking for some high-end real estate with historical connections, Marilyn Monroe's and Arthur Miller's former home near Sutton Place is on the market for $3.05 million — a notable drop from its original $3.75 million asking price.

Monroe was married three times; her final and longest marriage (five years) was to Miller.

During that time, the pair lived in a 1927 14-story building at 444 E 57th St. in a 2,190 square foot prewar home with a formal dining room, fireplaces, and coveted views of the East River.

It's a prestigious address. The New York Post notes that designer Bill Blass once lived there in the building's penthouse and other notable residents have included royalty such as Sweden's Princess Madeleine.

The apartment itself is one of two on the floor. It's listed by Brown Harris Stevens, whose listing has more detail on the residence's many amenities:

It features a large entry foyer leading to a grand living room with wood burning fireplace, 9ft ceilings, and picture windows. Off the entry foyer is a powder room with tasteful built-ins. The spacious, contemporary dining room easily accommodates 10 people and is perfect for entertaining. A third bedroom, currently a library, has a wood burning fireplace, custom cabinetry, and pocket doors. The large, exceptional, renovated chef's kitchen with a center island is adorned with marble counters, lots of custom white cabinetry, top-of-the line appliances including a Wolf stove top, stainless steel hood plus two Dacor ovens and two Miele dishwashers.

When Monroe and Miller lived at the address, the now-iconic actor decorated in her own inimitable style. According to OtSoNY.com, Monroe "made the walls a simple white and set mirrors from the floor to the ceiling in the living-room, after having joined the two rooms. The sofa, the armchairs and the furniture were white, as was the piano."

For his part, "Miller hung a picture of Marilyn taken by Jack Cardiff in England," in his workroom. Though he said "it was his favorite picture of Marilyn, he gave it up when he left the apartment."

The Post reports that the building's amenities "include a doorman, an elevator operator, a resident manager and bike storage." That, and some fascinating 20th-century history.