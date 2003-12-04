MotoPhoto Partners with LifePics and EZ Prints for Online Imagine Launch <b></b>

Dayton, Ohio-Photo and imaging franchise MotoPhoto announced a joint venture with LifePics, provider of business-to-business online digital photography solutions and EZ Prints, provider of private-label digital image fulfillment solutions.

These partnerships will allow the MotoPhoto franchise system to capitalize on a private label online digital imaging solution as they launch MOTOePics and MOTOgifts powered by LifePics and supported by EZ Prints. These solutions will allow MotoPhoto customers to view their photos online, edit, share digital albums, order photos and photo gifts online for home delivery or pickup at any MotoPhoto location using the MotoPhoto Web site. -MOTO Franchise Corp.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Celebrity Entrepreneurs

Magic Johnson, Shark Tank's Daymond John and Other Celebrity Entrepreneurs Share Unfiltered Advice for Business Success

Celebrity entrepreneurs reveal invaluable lessons they learned as business owners and key advice for aspiring entrepreneurs rising up the ranks.

By Dr. Rod Berger
Money & Finance

Want to Become a Millionaire? Follow Warren Buffett's 4 Rules.

Too many entrepreneurs are counting too heavily on a company exit for their eventual 'win.' Do this instead.

By Cheryl Snapp Conner
Fundraising

Working Remote? These Are the Biggest Dos and Don'ts of Video Conferencing

As more and more businesses go remote, these are ways to be more effective and efficient on conference calls.

By Bryan Lovgren
Growing a Business

The Best Way to Run a Business Meeting

All too often, meetings run longer than they should and fail to keep attendees engaged. Here's how to run a meeting the right way.

By Jacqueline Whitmore
Growing a Business

This Nurse Turned $500 in Savings Into $100 Million in Sales After Sharing Her Hair Care Routine on YouTube. Now She's Revealing Her Secrets to Success.

Courtney Adeleye sold $10 million worth of products out of her home within three years of launch.

By Amanda Breen
Business News

Airbnb Renter Discovers Hidden Door, Says Police Confirm There's a Secret Unit Upstairs With 'Surveillance': 'A Terrifying Experience'

One bride-to-be was in for a not-so-welcome surprise when she discovered a secret door in her Airbnb rental.

By Emily Rella