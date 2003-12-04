Dayton, Ohio-Photo and imaging franchise MotoPhoto announced a joint venture with LifePics, provider of business-to-business online digital photography solutions and EZ Prints, provider of private-label digital image fulfillment solutions.

These partnerships will allow the MotoPhoto franchise system to capitalize on a private label online digital imaging solution as they launch MOTOePics and MOTOgifts powered by LifePics and supported by EZ Prints. These solutions will allow MotoPhoto customers to view their photos online, edit, share digital albums, order photos and photo gifts online for home delivery or pickup at any MotoPhoto location using the MotoPhoto Web site. -MOTO Franchise Corp.