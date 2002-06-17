New Franchises - Blasting Juices, Oscar's Creamery

&lt;b&gt;&lt;/b&gt;

Beverly Hills, California - The states ofCalifornia, Florida and New York have accepted franchiseregistration filings from Blasting Juices, a juice and smoothiechain. The company, which operates both stores and kiosk locations,plans on filing throughout the rest of the country soon. -Blasting Juices

Houston - Ice cream chain Oscar's Creamery hassigned its first franchise agreement for a Houston locationscheduled to open this month [June]. Oscar's, which has beenselling its ice cream through restaurants and caterers for nearly20 years, plans on opening 15 to 18 new stores in the Houston areain the next three years. - Houston BusinessJournal

Editor's Pick

Meet the Man Who Is Suing Meta for Trademark Infringement — and Isn't Looking to Settle
It's Black History Month. Here's How to Show Black Employees You Care.
Is Franchising Right for You? Ask Yourself These 9 Questions to Find Out.
If You Use Any of These Coded Words at Work, Your Colleagues Probably Don't Trust You
This Is the 1 Word You Need to Remember When You're Quitting a Job
Here's the Biggest Way You Can Show Up for the Black Community Beyond Black History Month

Most Popular

See all

By Steve Huff

By Emily Rella

Business News

NYC's 65,000 Food Delivery Workers Can Now 'Rest, Get Warm and Recharge' at This Fast-Food Chain's Exclusive 'Brake' Room

Patrons must show proof they completed a food delivery order within the past week to enter The Brake Room.

By Sam Silverman

Business News

Barbara Corcoran Reveals How She Made $1 Million In Just One Day: 'Nobody Wants What Nobody Wants'

In a video that's been liked over 11,300 times, Corcoran paints a picture of New York in the early 90s in the midst of a recession.

By Emily Rella

Leadership

Everything You Need to Know About Hiring and Retaining Gen Z Talent

Here's what you need to know about Gen Z's needs, values and desires — and a few tips on how to attract and retain Gen Z talent.

By Doug Walner

Business News

Man Traveling to Sydney, Australia Accidentally Winds Up in Sidney, Montana

New Yorker Kingsley Burnett, 62, messed up the airport codes and wound up in the wrong hemisphere.

By Dan Bova