Beverly Hills, California - The states ofCalifornia, Florida and New York have accepted franchiseregistration filings from Blasting Juices, a juice and smoothiechain. The company, which operates both stores and kiosk locations,plans on filing throughout the rest of the country soon. -Blasting Juices

Houston - Ice cream chain Oscar's Creamery hassigned its first franchise agreement for a Houston locationscheduled to open this month [June]. Oscar's, which has beenselling its ice cream through restaurants and caterers for nearly20 years, plans on opening 15 to 18 new stores in the Houston areain the next three years. - Houston BusinessJournal