Manhattan Bagel Franchisee Brightens The Holidays in Las Vegas Area
Henderson, NV-The holiday season in the Las Vegas-areawill be a little brighter for hundreds of elderly and disadvantagedpeople, thanks to the local Manhattan Bagel Co. franchise.
Paul Schloss, owner of the Manhattan Bagel shop in the PebbleMarketplace in Henderson, Nevada, will donate about 1,000 freshlybaked bagel-and-cream-cheese breakfasts to eight local nonprofitorganizations from December 20 to December 28. These will includethe Shade Tree women's shelter, Mesa Loma senior citizen'scenter and the Las Vegas Mission.
"During this time of holiday giving, I wanted to givesomething back to the community," said Schloss. "Ourbagel shop has been very well-received by the community, and Ithought this might help to spread the cheer among people who mightnot otherwise enjoy a holiday treat." -PRNewswire
