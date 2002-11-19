Washington, DC--A flurry of lawsuits by owners of some ofthe 2,500 hotels Marriott International operates and franchisesthreatens to tarnish the company's image. In the past sixmonths, four lawsuits have been filed, accusing Marriott ofovercharging owners, failing to split with owners a fair share ofrevenue and taking kickbacks from companies that sell goods andservices to hotels. The lawsuits by hotel owners seek unspecifieddamages and termination of their management contracts, which can beworth more than $1 million annually for each hotel. -USAToday