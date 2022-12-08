Gas Prices Are Cheaper Than a Year Ago — But Are They Expected Stay Low?
The cost of an average gallon of gas in the U.S. is now $3.329.
After a year of rising gas prices — the average cost of a gallon of gas reached record highs in June — there's finally good news at the pump.
Prices have steadily declined over the past few months, and this week the national average for the cost of a gallon reached $3.329, according to AAA, which is down from the average of $3.653 a year ago.
The decline in energy prices could help ease some rising costs associated with inflation. While the November numbers have yet to be released, inflation cooled down in October, marking the smallest 12-month increase since January, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Related: Gas Prices Are Dropping After a Summer of Sticker Shock at the Pump. Here's What You Need to Know.
However, some experts have concerns about how long gas prices will remain relatively low. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC+) has decided to maintain its plan to cut output by 2 million barrels per day, or about 2% of world demand, AAA reported. It remains uncertain whether this initiative will drive prices up again, but the organization intends to implement its plan through 2023.
"Gas prices are dropping sharply and are only a nickel more per gallon than a year ago," said AAA spokesperson Andrew Gross said in a statement. "But with oil being the main ingredient in gasoline, OPEC+'s move could slow this decline. However, the gas price will likely soon be lower than it was a year ago."
Related: Gas Station Starts Selling Gas for a Whopping $8 per Gallon: 'I Just Find That Absolutely Insane'
Entrepreneur Editors' Picks
-
'No One Believed' This Black Founder Was the Owner of a Liquor Brand in 2012. He Launched to Great Acclaim — Then Lost It All. Here's How He Made a Multi-Million-Dollar Comeback.
-
Inspired by Elon Musk's Twitter Takeover, Here Are 10 Marketing Tactics That Will Help You Make the Most of Big Changes to Your Company
-
These Brothers Transformed a High School Project Into the Largest Online Soccer Retailer of All Time. Here's What the World Cup Means for Business Now.
-
'I Just Lost All My Life Savings': Michigan Woman Lost $15,000 in Facebook Marketplace Car Scam
-
This Founder Was Dismayed by Food Waste in the Restaurant Industry, So She Started a Zero-Waste Grocery Line That Now Caters Events for Nike
-
Netflix's Secret Club Allows Members to Preview Content Before Anyone Else — But There's a Catch
-
Franchising Could Be the Secret to Reaping the Rewards of a Down Economy. Here Are 5 Reasons Why.