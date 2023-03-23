Giselle Bündchen and ex-husband Tom Brady were among the many celebrities and investors that suffered major financial losses among the crash of crypto exchange platform FTX in November 2022.

According to Bloomberg, the supermodel owned roughly 680,000 FTX shares before the company went defunct, equaling an estimated $25 million loss. She also worked as the environment and social initiatives head for the entire organization.

In an interview released on Wednesday, Bündchen sat down with Vanity Fair to break her silence on the ordeal.

"I was blindsided," she said. "I'm no different than everyone else that trusted the hype …It's just terrible … I'm so sorry for all of us that this happened, and I just pray that justice gets made."

Bündchen also said that she believed that FTX and her investment were a "sound and great thing" per the advice of her financial advisers and team.

Though Bündchen and Brady were married at the time of their investments (the pair also shot a number of advertisements together for the company) Brady owned almost twice as many shares of FTX — over 1.1 million — equaling an estimated $45 million.

FTX founder, Sam Bankman-Fried, is currently on trial facing 12 different charges, including money laundering conspiracy and commodities fraud conspiracy. He is pleading not guilty.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Bündchen's net worth is an estimated $400 million.