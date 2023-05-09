Goldman Sachs Will Pay $215 Million in Gender Discrimination Suit

The class action covers about 2,800 female employees in the bank's investment banking, investment management, or securities divisions.

learn more about Madeline Garfinkle

By Madeline Garfinkle

Bloomberg | Getty Images
Goldman Sachs headquarters in New York, NY, on Jan. 4, 2022.

In September 2010, three former Goldman Sachs employees filed a lawsuit against the bank, citing gender discrimination against female associates through salary, performance reviews, and promotions. Eight years later, it was granted class-action status, and a trial date was set for June 7, 2023 — nearly 13 years after filing the original complaint.

Now, the plaintiffs' longstanding fight is over.

On Monday, a joint statement between the plaintiffs and the bank announced that Goldman Sachs settled the lawsuit for $215 million. In addition to the settlement, Goldman Sachs agreed to change some of its promotion practices and hire independent experts to conduct pay-equity studies and analysis on how the bank carries out performance reviews.

"As one of the original plaintiffs, I have been proud to support this case without hesitation over the last nearly thirteen years and believe this settlement will help the women I had in mind when I filed the case," said Shanna Orlich, in a statement.

Since the original filing, the lawsuit grew to approximately 2,800 qualifying class members, and the settlement payout will be divided by a third-party administrator who will use an objective formula.

Related: The Path to Progress: Achieving Gender Parity in the Workplace Starts With Our Mindset

Qualifying class members are any women who held a position in a revenue-producing role in the bank's investment banking, investment management, or securities divisions anytime between July 7, 2002, and March 28, 2023, or elsewhere in the U.S. at any time from September 10, 2004, through March 28, 2023.

"Goldman Sachs is proud of its long record of promoting and advancing women and remains committed to ensuring a diverse and inclusive workplace for all our people," said Goldman Sachs' global head of human capital management, Jacqueline Arthur, in a statement. "After more than a decade of vigorous litigation, both parties have agreed to resolve this matter."

A hearing date for preliminary settlement approval has yet to be announced.

Related: Google Pays $118 Million to Settle Gender Discrimination Lawsuit
Madeline Garfinkle

Entrepreneur Staff

News Writer

Madeline Garfinkle is a News Writer at Entrepreneur.com. She is a graduate from Syracuse University, and received an MFA from Columbia University. 

Related Topics

Gender Bias Class Action Lawsuits News and Trends Goldman Sachs Gender Gap Lawsuits gender equality

Editor's Pick

One Founder's Super-Sized Side Hustle Is Helping Small Businesses — and It's On Track to Generate More Than $50 Million This Year
6 Principles From the Navy SEAL Code That Will Make Your Team Stronger
His Brush With Death Pushed Him to Leave Google's 'Moonshot Factory' and Make Brain-Reading Earbuds That Could Save Lives
3 Bad Habits Most Entrepreneurs Are Guilty Of — and the Simple Solution for Stopping
A 4th-Generation CEO Reveals How to Avoid 'Succession''s All-Too-Real Dysfunction in Your Own Business — Family-Run or Not
There Are Only 6 Things You Need to Avoid Business Catastrophe, According to This Expert Consultant

Most Popular

See all
Business News

A Missing Tech CEO Is Found Dead In Santa Monica. 'His Bright Smile Will Be Missed.'

Police say they discovered the remains of Beau Mann not far from where an Uber dropped him off a year and a half ago.

By Jonathan Small

Business News

Disgraced FTX Founder Sam Bankman-Fried Says Criminal Charges Were a 'Rush to Judgment.' Now He's Asking the Court to Dismiss Them.

Bankman-Fried has been charged with 13 counts of fraud in connection to his now-bankrupt FTX cryptocurrency exchange.

By Sam Silverman

By Madeline Garfinkle

Business News

Overweight, Drunk and Exhausted: Commuting Is Bad for Your Health, According to a New Study

A new workplace study finds that the return to the office could mean a return to bad health habits.

By Dan Bova

Business News

Former Homeless Woman Wins California Lottery at Walmart: 'You Never Think You Have a Chance'

Lucia Forseth purchased the winning $5 million ticket at a local Walmart Supercenter.

By Emily Rella

Growing a Business

Is the Law of Attraction Really the Secret to Business Success?

In the law of attraction, several methods undoubtedly lead to entrepreneurs thriving. By having a clear vision and focusing on it through various manifestation methods, you can attract your dreams into your life.

By Murali Nethi