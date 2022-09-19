Nothing like receiving a quarter-of-a-million-dollar deposit for a job you never actually did.

This was the case for one Omaha-area tech worker who found a payment from in his bank account for a cool $249,999.

Sam Curry, who works as a security engineer for Yuga Labs, Tweeted out a photo of the mysterious payment and explained what happened to his followers.

"It's been a little over 3 weeks since Google randomly sent me $249,999 and I still haven't heard anything on the support ticket," Curry wrote. "Is there any way we could get in touch @Google?"

A screenshot of the transaction Curry posted via Twitter.

Curry also noted that it would be more than ok if Google so happened to decide that they "don't want it back."

He told NPR that he's a "self-described hacker" that uses his skills as a bug bounty hunter for big-name tech companies, meaning that he gets paid to look for vulnerabilities in company software.

Having worked for Google in this capacity before, he originally thought this might have been a hefty payout for a prior job but quickly realized that it was not.

Google confirmed to CNN that it was in fact a mistake on their end.

"Our team recently made a payment to the wrong party as the result of human error," a spokesperson told the outlet via email. "We appreciate that it was quickly communicated to us by the impacted partner, and we are working to correct it."

Curry maintained that as of late last week, the payment was still in his account.

He has not spent any of it.