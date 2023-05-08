Cyber Attacks Are on the Rise in Hospitals, Incidences Have More Than Doubled in 5 Years

Ransomware attacks on hospitals pose unique challenges that put patients' lives at risk.

learn more about Madeline Garfinkle

By Madeline Garfinkle

Halfpoint Images | Getty Images

Hospitals have become an increasingly common target for cybercriminals in recent years, and the aftermath can be costly and life-threatening for patients.

Annual ransomware attacks on hospitals more than doubled from 2016 to 2021, according to a new report published on the JAMA Network. The number of incidences jumped from 43 in 2016 to 91 in 2021. Of the targeted hospitals, 44% said their ability to deliver healthcare was impacted by the breach.

John Riggi, a senior adviser for cybersecurity and risk at the American Hospital Association, wrote in a report that "a ransomware attack on a hospital crosses the line from an economic crime to a threat-to-life crime."

"Not only are cybercriminals more organized than they were in the past, they are often more skilled and sophisticated," he wrote.

One affected hospital, Johnson Memorial Health in Franklin, Indiana was targeted by the ransomware group "Hive," and the hackers demanded $3 million in Bitcoin in October 2021, NPR reported.

After consulting with cybersecurity experts at the FBI, Johnson Memorial did not pay the ransom and instead disconnected its servers following the attack.

However, the hospital had to revert to more old-fashioned ways to carry out healthcare — including physically guarding the obstetrics unit where newborns are typically protected from unauthorized parties by security bracelets and nurses using Google translate to communicate with patients after remote translation technology was shut off after the attack.

The hospital's chief operating officer, Rick Kester, told NPR that it took nearly six months to "resume normal operations."

Related: The Jaw-Dropping Range of Cybercrimes is Due to the Gap in the Cybersecurity Workforce

According to the Department of Justice, the Hive is responsible for over 1,500 cyberattacks since 2021 and has received more than $100 million in ransom payments. One of the affected hospitals also had to resort to analog methods to treat patients (similar to Johnson Memorial) and was unable to accept new patients immediately following the attack, the Department of Justice added.

For hospitals, the fear of being hacked isn't just monetary — it puts patients' lives at risk by derailing the technology necessary to carry out patient care.

"You ask many CEOs across the country, 'What keeps you up at night?' Of course, [they're] talking about workforce, financial pressures, and they say, 'The possibility of a cyberattack,' Riggi told NPR.

Related: This Type of Cyber Attack Preys on Your Weakness. Here's How to Avoid Being a Victim.
Madeline Garfinkle

Entrepreneur Staff

News Writer

Madeline Garfinkle is a News Writer at Entrepreneur.com. She is a graduate from Syracuse University, and received an MFA from Columbia University. 

Related Topics

Cybercrime Healthcare Cyber Attacks News and Trends Cybersecurity hospitals

Editor's Pick

One Founder's Super-Sized Side Hustle Is Helping Small Businesses — and It's On Track to Generate More Than $50 Million This Year
6 Principles From the Navy SEAL Code That Will Make Your Team Stronger
His Brush With Death Pushed Him to Leave Google's 'Moonshot Factory' and Make Brain-Reading Earbuds That Could Save Lives
3 Bad Habits Most Entrepreneurs Are Guilty Of — and the Simple Solution for Stopping
A 4th-Generation CEO Reveals How to Avoid 'Succession''s All-Too-Real Dysfunction in Your Own Business — Family-Run or Not
There Are Only 6 Things You Need to Avoid Business Catastrophe, According to This Expert Consultant

Most Popular

See all
Business News

Elizabeth Holmes — Now 'Liz' — 'Giggles' About Her Faux Deep Voice and Recalls 'Sleeping in Walmart Parking Lots' in RV Ahead of Trial

The mother of two convicted of multiple fraud charges still thinks she can change the world for the better.

By Amanda Breen

By Emily Rella

Marketing

Creators Are the Future. Here's How To Work With Them

Creators are becoming a high-demand resource for brands.

By Marina Chilingaryan

Health & Wellness

How to Balance the Screen Time, Tech Use and Mental Health of Children and Adults

Navigating the digital landscape while prioritizing mental health for children and adults can be thrilling and challenging.

By Ron Sheth

Collaboration

Collaborate and Create Easily With This Visual Workspace Platform, Now Just $59.99

Save 33% on a Lifetime Subscription to this platform that lets you visualize your workflow and stay on track.

By Entrepreneur Store

Business News

TikTok Tracked People Who Viewed Gay Content, Categorizes Users In 'Clusters'

Former employees said that for "at least a year," workers could view sensitive information about watch patterns on a dashboard.

By Madeline Garfinkle