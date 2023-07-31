More than a quarter of people looking to buy homes are looking at destinations outside their current city, according to three months of data from Redfin.com analyzed by CNBC. It's the highest percentage (26%) since Redfin started tracking the data in 2017.

Where are people looking to move? The No. 1 aspirational destination was Las Vegas, followed by several cities in Florida.

The data is based on 100 metro areas and their "net inflow," a number tallied by looking at how many people are searching to leave a city vs. how many are looking to move in.

According to property searches on Redfin's website, the top five cities with the highest "net inflow" were:

Las Vegas: 5,700 Phoenix: 5,300 Tampa, Florida: 5,000 Orlando, Florida: 4,900 Sacramento, California: 4,800

As for where people are leaving, San Francisco and New York City led the list of the largest "net outflow" searches, which is no surprise based on data from the last few years. But some smaller locations such as Hartford and Denver also made the top 10.

San Francisco: 28,100 New York City: 24,200 Los Angeles: 20,900 Washington, D.C.: 15,700 Chicago: 4,900

For the full top 10 list, visit CNBC.