These Are the Most (and Least) Coveted Cities to Buy Homes Despite High Interest Rates, According to a New Report Florida and Las Vegas are still experiencing a real estate heat wave.

By Entrepreneur Staff

Getty Image
Las Vegas skyline in 21 years ago 2002.

More than a quarter of people looking to buy homes are looking at destinations outside their current city, according to three months of data from Redfin.com analyzed by CNBC. It's the highest percentage (26%) since Redfin started tracking the data in 2017.

Where are people looking to move? The No. 1 aspirational destination was Las Vegas, followed by several cities in Florida.

The data is based on 100 metro areas and their "net inflow," a number tallied by looking at how many people are searching to leave a city vs. how many are looking to move in.

Related: San Francisco Launches $6 Million Ad-Campaign to Lure Tourists Amid Retail Exodus and Drug Crisis

According to property searches on Redfin's website, the top five cities with the highest "net inflow" were:

  1. Las Vegas: 5,700
  2. Phoenix: 5,300
  3. Tampa, Florida: 5,000
  4. Orlando, Florida: 4,900
  5. Sacramento, California: 4,800

As for where people are leaving, San Francisco and New York City led the list of the largest "net outflow" searches, which is no surprise based on data from the last few years. But some smaller locations such as Hartford and Denver also made the top 10.

  1. San Francisco: 28,100
  2. New York City: 24,200
  3. Los Angeles: 20,900
  4. Washington, D.C.: 15,700
  5. Chicago: 4,900

For the full top 10 list, visit CNBC.

Wavy Line
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

Editor's Pick

Related Topics

News and Trends

Most Popular

See all
Leadership

These Outdated Habits Are Leading to Workplace Inefficiencies And Taking a Toll on Your Productivity

No wonder companies are having trouble collaborating effectively digitally.

By Gleb Tsipursky
Business News

'This Is My Life Now': Man Hysterically Documents Elon Musk's 'X' Sign Blaring Flashing Lights Into His Bedroom Window

The sign, reportedly put up without a permit, is shining bright at X HQ in San Francisco.

By Emily Rella
Business News

'Awful Advice': Barbara Corcoran Slammed For 'Tone Deaf' Business Advice to Interns

The "Shark Tank" star shared tips on social media about how interns can increase their chances of getting hired full-time, but the public reaction didn't go as planned.

By Emily Rella
Money & Finance

Want to Become a Millionaire? Follow Warren Buffett's 4 Rules.

Too many entrepreneurs are counting too heavily on a company exit for their eventual 'win.' Do this instead.

By Cheryl Snapp Conner
Leadership

How Tech Leaders Should Approach Layoffs — and How to Build Trust With Remaining Employees

How tech managers deal with team and workplace trauma amid layoffs will define how companies bounce back.

By Dr. Laura Hambley Lovett
Growing a Business

3 Ways Leaders Can Use Data to Grow in Shrinking Economies

Business leaders need to find a way to make sense of this dynamic environment and use it to their advantage — and they can do so with data. Here's how.

By Elizabeth Cholawsky