Hollywood Actors Vote 98% to Strike if 'Fair Deal' Isn't Met By June 30 Contract negotiations are set to begin Wednesday.

By Emily Rella

Demonstrators hold signs while picketing during the continuing strike by the Writers Guild of America (WGA) in Los Angeles, California.

As the Writers' Guild of America (WGA) strike continues, many actors have joined their colleagues and friends in solidarity. But now it looks like they might be headed to the picket lines on their own.

The union that represents television and film actors in Hollywood — The Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) — voted 97.91% in favor of a strike with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers if the organizations cannot reach a "fair deal" before the current contract expires on June 30.

Meetings are expected to begin on Wednesday.

"I'm proud of all of you who voted as well as those who were vocally supportive, even if unable to vote. Everyone played a part in this achievement," said union President Fran Drescher in a release. "Together we lock elbows and in unity, we build a new contract that honors our contributions in this remarkable industry, reflects the new digital and streaming business model and brings ALL our concerns for protections and benefits into the now!"

Roughly 47.69% of eligible union members voted, totaling about 65,000 votes.

The WGA has been on strike for over five weeks, and so far, there has been little to no headway in negotiating pay contracts and more writers being hired per show with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers.

The strike has affected numerous live and weekly shows, especially in the late-night sector, where new episodes traditionally air nightly.

The Directors Guild of America, the third major guild in Hollywood, successfully reached a new contract agreement with the AMPTP over the weekend, eliminating the threat of a strike.

