Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Subscribe

People Can't Get Over This House Listing With a Toilet In The Bedroom: 'Who the Hell Made That Design Choice'

One Toronto-based real estate agent posted a clip of a $1.95 million home up for sale, and many were perplexed with what they saw.

By

As the housing market stays in a volatile state, real estate prices continue to skyrocket in some areas, with even smaller-sized spaces garnering steep price tags.

TikTok via @realtor.nero
TikTok via @realtor.nero

One $1.95 million Canadian duplex is going viral for an architectural flaw and lack of space that has many shaking their heads.

Realtor Nero Naveendran posted a video of the Toronto-based home on TikTok where his sped-up tour has received over 2.5 million views and over 7,222 comments.

@realtor.nero Do you think it's worth it? #luxuryhomes #luxuryrealestate #torontotiktok #torontorealestate #torontorealestate #canadarealestate #realestatetiktok #torontorealtor ♬ Girls Want Girls - Drake

Though the space appears to be narrow, it seems pretty standard as Naveendran moseys his way through the home — until the camera gets to the bedroom.

Eagle-eyed viewers on TikTok and Twitter (where the video was being circulated) were quick to notice a toilet bowl bizarrely placed in the bedroom.

The toilet, which is attached to the wall, sits just to the right of the dresser in the bedroom, very close to the bed.

TikTok via @realtor.nero

"Prisoners have the same toilet set up," one user joked.

"Who the hell made that design choice," another mused.

The video made its way to Twitter where it received another 9.7 million views and many continued to riff on the toilet situation.

New data showed that the average price of a house in Toronto in July was $1,157,500, up 12.9% from the same time period a year prior.

Entrepreneur Editors' Picks

Most Popular

Business News

Google's 'Quiet Hiring' Method Is Excellent for Employers, But Dangerous for Employees Who 'Quiet Quit'

Amanda Breen

Amanda Breen

Business News

Teacher Turned OnlyFans Model Says She Made $1 Million in 3 Years

Emily Rella

Emily Rella

Business News

'I Have Something Much Sexier': Elon Musk's Ex-Girlfriend Is Auctioning Photos and Mementos From Their Time in College in the '90s

Gabrielle Bienasz

Read More