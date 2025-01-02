Here's How Much a Family of 4 Needs to Live 'Comfortably' in Every U.S. State, According to a New Report In 26 states, a family of four has to earn at least $100,000 a year to be considered "financially secure."

By Erin Davis Edited by Sherin Shibu

As the cost of living continues to rise in the U.S., a family of four needs to earn more than ever to live "comfortably," according to a new report by GOBankingRates.

Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center's 2024 Cost of Living data series, GOBankingRates researchers analyzed annual living expenses for a family of four in all 50 states. For the report, a "living wage" is defined as the income required to cover 50% of necessities, 30% for discretionary spending, and 20% placed into savings.

The data tells an expensive story.

Every state's living wage was at least $82,000 a year. In 26 states, a family of four has to earn at least $100,000 a year to be considered "financially secure," while in four states, a family of four would need to earn $150,000 to have a living wage: Hawaii ($259K), Massachusetts ($200K), California ($188K), and New York ($155K).

Related: Millions of Americans Are Getting a Pay Bump This Year. Here's Where.

States once considered "affordable," according to the report, (Florida, Virginia, Wisconsin, and North Carolina) now require a family of four to earn more than $100,000 to be "comfortable."

Here are the most and least expensive states with living wages needed for a family of four.

Least expensive:

1. West Virginia

  • Living wage for a family of four: $82,338
  • Annual cost of housing: $13,454
  • Annual cost of groceries: $5,731
  • Annual cost of healthcare: $7,465

2. Mississippi

  • Living wage for a family of four: $87,564
  • Annual cost of housing: $15,846
  • Annual cost of groceries: $6,750
  • Annual cost of healthcare: $7,373

3. Alabama

  • Living wage for a family of four: $87,607
  • Annual cost of housing: $15,670
  • Annual cost of groceries: $6,675
  • Annual cost of healthcare: $6,949

4. Kansas

  • Living wage for a family of four: $87,944
  • Annual cost of housing: $15,517
  • Annual cost of groceries: $6,610
  • Annual cost of healthcare: $7,141

5. Arkansas

  • Living wage for a family of four: $88,312
  • Annual cost of housing: $16,504
  • Annual cost of groceries: $7,030
  • Annual cost of healthcare: $6,617

Related: Young People Earning More Than $200,000 a Year Are Fleeing 1 U.S. State — and Flocking to 2 Others

Most expensive:

46. Alaska

  • Living wage for a family of four: $136,990
  • Annual cost of housing: $25,854
  • Annual cost of groceries: $11,013
  • Annual cost of healthcare: $11,290

47. New York

  • Living wage for a family of four: $155,738
  • Annual cost of housing: $37,354
  • Annual cost of groceries: $15,912
  • Annual cost of healthcare: $8,607

48. California

  • Living wage for a family of four: $188,269
  • Annual cost of housing: $45,891
  • Annual cost of groceries: $19,549
  • Annual cost of healthcare: $8,213

49. Massachusetts

  • Living wage for a family of four: $199,671
  • Annual cost of housing: $49,600
  • Annual cost of groceries: $21,129
  • Annual cost of healthcare: $10,033

50. Hawaii

  • Living wage for a family of four: $258,918
  • Annual cost of housing: $66,412
  • Annual cost of groceries: $28,290
  • Annual cost of healthcare: $9,540

Read the full report to see where all 50 states rank, click here.

Erin Davis

Entrepreneur Staff

Freelance Writer

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Business News

'They Need to Expand': Tesla's Annual Sales Declined For the First Time in 2024. Here's Why.

The electric carmaker sold fewer vehicles in 2024 than it delivered in 2023.

By Sherin Shibu
By Amanda Breen
Business News

'Unprecedented Scope': Almost All of Bernie Madoff's Ponzi Scheme Victims Have Recovered Their Losses, According to the DOJ

Bernie Madoff died in prison in 2021 while serving a 150-year sentence.

By Erin Davis
Living

How to Reinvent Yourself and Live the Wealthy, Purposeful Life That's 'Literally a Few Clicks Away,' According to an Award-Winning Business Professor

Suzy Welch, professor at NYU's Stern School of Business, reveals her proven methods for success.

By Amanda Breen
Business Ideas

63 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By Eve Gumpel
Franchise

Demystifying Your Profit & Loss Statement — A Guide for Franchisees

When you master the P&L statement, you'll be well on your way to running a profitable business.

By Clarissa Buch Zilberman