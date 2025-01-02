In 26 states, a family of four has to earn at least $100,000 a year to be considered "financially secure."

As the cost of living continues to rise in the U.S., a family of four needs to earn more than ever to live "comfortably," according to a new report by GOBankingRates.

Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center's 2024 Cost of Living data series, GOBankingRates researchers analyzed annual living expenses for a family of four in all 50 states. For the report, a "living wage" is defined as the income required to cover 50% of necessities, 30% for discretionary spending, and 20% placed into savings.

The data tells an expensive story.

Every state's living wage was at least $82,000 a year. In 26 states, a family of four has to earn at least $100,000 a year to be considered "financially secure," while in four states, a family of four would need to earn $150,000 to have a living wage: Hawaii ($259K), Massachusetts ($200K), California ($188K), and New York ($155K).

States once considered "affordable," according to the report, (Florida, Virginia, Wisconsin, and North Carolina) now require a family of four to earn more than $100,000 to be "comfortable."

Here are the most and least expensive states with living wages needed for a family of four.

Least expensive:

1. West Virginia

Living wage for a family of four: $82,338

$82,338 Annual cost of housing: $13,454

$13,454 Annual cost of groceries: $5,731

$5,731 Annual cost of healthcare: $7,465

2. Mississippi

Living wage for a family of four: $87,564

$87,564 Annual cost of housing: $15,846

$15,846 Annual cost of groceries: $6,750

$6,750 Annual cost of healthcare: $7,373

3. Alabama

Living wage for a family of four: $87,607

$87,607 Annual cost of housing: $15,670

$15,670 Annual cost of groceries: $6,675

$6,675 Annual cost of healthcare: $6,949

4. Kansas

Living wage for a family of four: $87,944

$87,944 Annual cost of housing: $15,517

$15,517 Annual cost of groceries: $6,610

$6,610 Annual cost of healthcare: $7,141

5. Arkansas

Living wage for a family of four: $88,312

$88,312 Annual cost of housing: $16,504

$16,504 Annual cost of groceries: $7,030

$7,030 Annual cost of healthcare: $6,617

Most expensive:

46. Alaska

Living wage for a family of four: $136,990

$136,990 Annual cost of housing: $25,854

$25,854 Annual cost of groceries: $11,013

$11,013 Annual cost of healthcare: $11,290

47. New York

Living wage for a family of four: $155,738

$155,738 Annual cost of housing: $37,354

$37,354 Annual cost of groceries: $15,912

$15,912 Annual cost of healthcare: $8,607

48. California

Living wage for a family of four: $188,269

$188,269 Annual cost of housing: $45,891

$45,891 Annual cost of groceries: $19,549

$19,549 Annual cost of healthcare: $8,213

49. Massachusetts

Living wage for a family of four: $199,671

$199,671 Annual cost of housing: $49,600

$49,600 Annual cost of groceries: $21,129

$21,129 Annual cost of healthcare: $10,033

50. Hawaii

Living wage for a family of four: $258,918

$258,918 Annual cost of housing: $66,412

$66,412 Annual cost of groceries: $28,290

$28,290 Annual cost of healthcare: $9,540

