Here's How Many Millions the Masters Champion Will Take Home

The prize purse for the 2023 Masters Tournament will remain the same as it was last year.

By Emily Rella

Getty Images
Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland plays his shot during the first round of the 2023 Masters Tournament

It's a tradition unlike any other with a payout to match.

The 2023 Masters Tournament is underway at Augusta National Golf Club as the best players in golf tee up in hopes of clinching the top spot — and the green jacket.

And although winning the Masters is an honor that will last a lifetime, the payout could also last that long. The prize purse (which is funded by Augusta National) for the 2023 tournament is estimated to be the same as last year, a cool $15 million. The purse is split among the top 50 participants, and the top three spots will take home seven figures.

Related: The Masters: 10 Inspirational Golf Quotes for Entrepreneurs

The first-place winner will take home $2.7 million, followed by $1.62 million for second place, and third place securing a little over $1 million.

The rest of the winners will earn between $720,000 and $37,800.

The last four winners of the tournament (Scheffler, Hideki Matsuyama, Dustin Johnson, and Tiger Woods) all clinched the $2.7 million prize. Before that, 2017 winner Patrick Reed and 2018 champ Sergio Garcia earned $1.98 million.

The Masters Tournament is set to conclude on Sunday, April 9.
Emily Rella

Entrepreneur Staff

News Writer

Emily Rella is a news writer at Entrepreneur.com. Previously, she was an editor at Verizon Media. Her coverage spans features, business, lifestyle, tech, entertainment, and lifestyle. She is a 2015 graduate of Boston College and a Ridgefield, CT native. Find her on Twitter at @EmilyKRella.

