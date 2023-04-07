The prize purse for the 2023 Masters Tournament will remain the same as it was last year.

It's a tradition unlike any other with a payout to match.

The 2023 Masters Tournament is underway at Augusta National Golf Club as the best players in golf tee up in hopes of clinching the top spot — and the green jacket.

And although winning the Masters is an honor that will last a lifetime, the payout could also last that long. The prize purse (which is funded by Augusta National) for the 2023 tournament is estimated to be the same as last year, a cool $15 million. The purse is split among the top 50 participants, and the top three spots will take home seven figures.

Related: The Masters: 10 Inspirational Golf Quotes for Entrepreneurs

The first-place winner will take home $2.7 million, followed by $1.62 million for second place, and third place securing a little over $1 million.

The rest of the winners will earn between $720,000 and $37,800.

The last four winners of the tournament (Scheffler, Hideki Matsuyama, Dustin Johnson, and Tiger Woods) all clinched the $2.7 million prize. Before that, 2017 winner Patrick Reed and 2018 champ Sergio Garcia earned $1.98 million.

The Masters Tournament is set to conclude on Sunday, April 9.