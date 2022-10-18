If you've noticed it's getting more difficult to make a reservation at your favorite restaurant, you're not imagining it — demand for dining has grown post-pandemic, with few resources to keep up with it.

Online reservations grew by 9% from January through June of this year compared with the same period in 2019, according to OpenTable data reported by The Wall Street Journal. Fortunately, there are a few ways to get a seat at even the most coveted tables.

Despite diners' renewed enthusiasm, just one in four restaurant operators believe their restaurant will be more profitable this year than last, per the National Restaurant Association, citing recruitment and retention as key issues.

Naturally, a widespread staff shortage means tougher-to-make reservations if you don't know how to get creative.

First? Try keeping an eye on your desired restaurant's social media page, 34-year-old San Francisco-based product designer Tim Kim told WSJ; oftentimes, restaurants post last-minute cancellations there.

Kim also suggests snagging a four-person table, which can be easier to secure than a two-top, then figuring out who will join you later.

Walking into restaurants to inquire about reservations can also be a solid strategy (especially if they've stopped answering the phone), as can signing up for alerts on the booking-platform Resy or establishing yourself as a regular at your favorite spot.