After eight months, it is finally fight night. Social media star Jake Paul is stepping into the ring with former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

The fight, which some critics are calling a publicity stunt, was the brainchild of Paul, who has said the idea came to him during an ayahuasca retreat.

This will be 58-year-old Tyson's first official bout since 2005. He fought Roy Jones Jr. in 2020, but that was an exhibition. This will be 27-year-old Paul's third fight of 2024. Paul is 10-1 in his career, with six knockouts. Tyson is 50-6 with 44 KOs. The fight will consist of eight, two-minute rounds.

DraftKings says Paul is favored to win with -200 odds. (That means a $100 bet would result in a $150 payout.)

Also on the main card is a rematch between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano. Paul's promotional company, Most Valuable Promotions, was in charge of their 2022 fight that sold out Madison Square Garden.

There have been heaps of trash talk exchanged in the lead-up to tonight's fight, and yesterday's weigh-in racketed up the drama with Tyson delivering an open-hand smack to Paul's face after Paul crawled up to him, stepping on his foot in the process.

The media is already focusing on the slap Mike gave him but not Paul walking up to Mike Tyson like a monkey?♂️ pic.twitter.com/nPpMDlosNO — thatcanvapro (@egbokavictory_) November 15, 2024

How to Watch Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson

Netflix has the exclusive broadcast rights to the fight, so if you are currently a subscriber, there are no additional fees to watch.

If you are not currently a subscriber, you will need to sign up for one of Netflix's packages, which are:

Standard with ads ($6.99 per month)

($6.99 per month) Standard, ad-free ($15.49 per month)

($15.49 per month) Premium, allows for more sharing of your account ($22.99 per month)

What time does it start?

Date: Friday, Nov. 15

Friday, Nov. 15 Time: 5:30 p.m. ET (preliminary card); 8 p.m. ET (main card)

Who else is fighting?

According to USA Today's breakdown of the night, there are six fights before the main draw:

Preliminary bouts

Featherweight : Bruce Carrington vs Dana Coolwell

: Bruce Carrington vs Dana Coolwell Super Lightweight : Lucas Bahdi vs. Armando Casamonica

: Lucas Bahdi vs. Armando Casamonica Super Middleweight: Shadasia Green vs Melinda Watpool for women's WBO super middleweight title

Main card