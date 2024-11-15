Get All Access for $5/mo

Controversial Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson Fight Is Happening Tonight. Here's What You Need to Know and How to Watch. The long-awaited boxing match will be streamed exclusively on Netflix.

By David James

Key Takeaways

  • Social media star Jake Paul is set to fight former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson on Friday night.
  • The fight will stream exclusively on Netflix.
  • Paul is the favorite with oddsmakers.
Anadolu | Getty Images

After eight months, it is finally fight night. Social media star Jake Paul is stepping into the ring with former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

The fight, which some critics are calling a publicity stunt, was the brainchild of Paul, who has said the idea came to him during an ayahuasca retreat.

This will be 58-year-old Tyson's first official bout since 2005. He fought Roy Jones Jr. in 2020, but that was an exhibition. This will be 27-year-old Paul's third fight of 2024. Paul is 10-1 in his career, with six knockouts. Tyson is 50-6 with 44 KOs. The fight will consist of eight, two-minute rounds.

DraftKings says Paul is favored to win with -200 odds. (That means a $100 bet would result in a $150 payout.)

Related: Jake Paul Partners with Dog Haus for 25-Store Franchise Deal and Board Seat Ahead of Mike Tyson Fight

Also on the main card is a rematch between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano. Paul's promotional company, Most Valuable Promotions, was in charge of their 2022 fight that sold out Madison Square Garden.

There have been heaps of trash talk exchanged in the lead-up to tonight's fight, and yesterday's weigh-in racketed up the drama with Tyson delivering an open-hand smack to Paul's face after Paul crawled up to him, stepping on his foot in the process.

How to Watch Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson

Netflix has the exclusive broadcast rights to the fight, so if you are currently a subscriber, there are no additional fees to watch.

If you are not currently a subscriber, you will need to sign up for one of Netflix's packages, which are:

  • Standard with ads ($6.99 per month)
  • Standard, ad-free ($15.49 per month)
  • Premium, allows for more sharing of your account ($22.99 per month)

What time does it start?

  • Date: Friday, Nov. 15
  • Time: 5:30 p.m. ET (preliminary card); 8 p.m. ET (main card)

Who else is fighting?

According to USA Today's breakdown of the night, there are six fights before the main draw:

Preliminary bouts

  • Featherweight: Bruce Carrington vs Dana Coolwell
  • Super Lightweight: Lucas Bahdi vs. Armando Casamonica
  • Super Middleweight: Shadasia Green vs Melinda Watpool for women's WBO super middleweight title

Main card

  • Super Middleweight: Neeraj Goyat vs. Whindersson Nunes
  • Welterweight: Mario Barrios vs. Abel Ramos
  • Super Lightweight: Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano
  • Heavyweight: Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul

David James

Entrepreneur Staff

Staff writer

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Starting a Business

From Side Gig to 6-Figure Success — How I Built a Thriving Home-Based Business as a Busy Family Man

I've made over $17,000,000 for clients worldwide and brought in multiple six figures for myself, all while barely leaving my kitchen.

By Svetoslav Dimitrov
Business Solutions

Why Pay for Squarespace When You Can Host Your Business's Website for Life?

Website hosting made subscription-free.

By Entrepreneur Store
Business Ideas

63 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By Eve Gumpel
Franchise

After 4 Challenging Years, Here Are 3 Ways the Incoming Trump Administration Can Revitalize Franchising

The President of the International Franchise Association explains 3 ways the incoming Trump Administration can revive the franchise model.

By Matt Haller
Business News

Tesla Is Now Worth More than Toyota, Ferrari, General Motors, Porsche, and Ford Combined

Tesla has added $250 billion to its value since the presidential election.

By Sherin Shibu
Business News

If Your Bank Is Calling, Don't Answer. It's Probably a Scam.

Scammers are getting sophisticated, from AI voices and videos to spoofing caller IDs. Here's how to spot them.

By Erin Davis