Dog Haus is already a growing player in the fast-casual dining space, and Paul's involvement could propel the brand to new heights.

YouTube star and professional boxer Jake Paul is partnering with Dog Haus to open 25 franchise locations and joining the fast-casual brand's board of directors, Nation's Restaurant News reported. This announcement comes at a pivotal moment in Paul's career as he prepares for his upcoming boxing match with former world champion Mike Tyson.

"Jake made his way into one of our restaurants while he was in Texas, actually in the lead-up to the original fight date," Michael Montagano, CEO of Dog Haus, told NRN. "He liked the experience and what he ate, and he posted on social media asking who the owners were and that he'd like to talk to them...When a once-in-a-generation talent hits you up on social media, you take notice."

Related: Considering franchise ownership? Get started now to find your personalized list of franchises that match your lifestyle, interests and budget.

With more than 55 locations across the U.S., Dog Haus is already a growing player in the fast-casual dining space, and Paul's involvement could propel the brand, known for its gourmet hot dogs, burgers and sausages, to new heights. By adding Paul to its board and securing his commitment to open 25 stores, the brand is betting on his influence to boost visibility and attract a younger demographic. Additionally, Dog Haus will be a branding partner for the November 15 Paul/Tyson fight at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Paul's team plans to start by opening the first four restaurants in Texas — in the Dallas, Houston and San Antonio areas — and then expand to Florida and Puerto Rico.

@doghausdogs The secret's out! El Gallo has entered the chat! ?? We just entered the ring with the one and only @Jake Paul and things are about to get WILD at Dog Haus! Get ready for some knockout flavors and more W's coming soon. Stay locked in—you won't wanna miss what's next!? #JakePaulxDogHaus ♬ Thick Of It (feat. Trippie Redd) - KSI

Beyond his success in the boxing ring and on social media, Paul is increasingly branching out into entrepreneurship. Joining Dog Haus as both a franchisee and a board member positions him as a serious investor in the food industry, further diversifying his portfolio. This move also solidifies his role in shaping the brand's future strategy.

Related: Learn the Secrets of Running 20+ Businesses as a Side Hustle — Finding and Nurturing Your 'STIC People'

Dog Haus, founded in 2010 and franchising since 2013, has a reputation for high-quality, creative menu offerings and has grown through its franchise model. Adding Paul's star power to the mix not only enhances the brand's appeal but also shows a new direction for celebrity involvement in the franchise space, where personalities go beyond endorsements and take an active role in business growth.

As Paul continues to build his brand through boxing, endorsements, social media and now franchising, his involvement with Dog Haus reflects a growing trend of celebrities taking an active role in business operations.

Related: The Critical First 100 Days of Onboarding — What You're Likely Overlooking That Could Make or Break Your New Hire

Read More: Nation's Restaurant News