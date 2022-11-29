The world's richest people spend their money in different ways — whether it's donating the majority to charity, saving it away, or using it to treat themselves.

Getty Images

But on his titular Sirius XM radio show on Monday, famed radio personality Howard Stern (who's never one to hold back on his opinions) slammed Oprah Winfrey for "showing off" her wealth, saying the television icon lacks self-awareness on social media.

"I make a good living, and I'm having trouble watching Oprah. I go, wow. Look what's going on over there? Her estate is unbelievable," Stern mused to co-host Robin Quivers. "When she goes shopping, she goes shopping in her backyard cause everything is growing back there. There's a farm back there ... Oprah's not embarrassed by her wealth at all."

Stern also said that Winfrey "knows how to be rich" and shamed her for having "servants" and "people who serve her."

"It's f*cking mind-blowing when you follow her on Instagram," Stern said. "She kind of likes to show it off, which is something I'm not comfortable with. I don't think that people should show off their wealth."

Winfrey has not yet publicly responded to Stern's commentary.

Stern's net worth is around $650 million, thanks to a lucrative career in TV and radio while Winfrey sits on an estimated $3.5 billion net worth, reportedly bringing in around $300 million each year.

Stern did, however, later compliment Winfrey on her annual initiative to house South African girls for Thanksgiving at her home through the work she does with the school she built there called The Oprah Winfrey Leadership Academy for Girls.

"I think they believe Oprah's God because let me tell you, she provides, she gives them an education. She gives them meals, don't ask," Stern said. "They love her. And it, it's impressive. I gotta be honest."

Winfrey made the majority of her wealth after establishing her own production company, HARPO studios, which would go on to house her namesake talk show that led the industry.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Oprah is the fourth richest celebrity in the world and the richest self-made woman in Hollywood.