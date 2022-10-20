If you've been looking for a way to plan out your Instagram content further in advance, you're in luck.

Meta, the owner of the popular social-media platform, confirmed to Mashable that the ability to schedule grid posts is coming soon and is already in beta for a portion of Instagram's global community.

The new feature follows a couple of changes announced in August, including testing the ability to mark multiple posts in "Explore" as "Not Interested" and tell Instagram you don't want to see suggested posts with certain words in the caption or hashtags.

Although users already have the option to schedule "Live" videos up to 90 days in advance, that didn't apply to grid posts until now.

So, if you're one of the few with early access, how do you take advantage?

First, create a grid post as usual. Once you've finished editing it and see options to tag people, add a location and share, navigate to the bottom and select "advanced settings." From there, you can choose "schedule this post" and set up the date and time that work for you.

If you're ready to start scheduling your content but don't have the option in the app just yet, third-party apps like Planoly and Buffer can help you make that happen anyway.